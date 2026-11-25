Coca-Cola Philippines celebrates its 114-year legacy through the Coke Natin To campaign, highlighting the stories of Ramon Yuarata, Lorelyn Dagus, and Maricor Carale.

Coca-Cola Philippines launched the Coke Natin To campaign to celebrate its 114-year history and the indispensable role of Filipino workers in sustaining its operations. The initiative highlights the personal stories, hard work, and pride of the individuals who manufacture, distribute, and serve Coca-Cola products across the archipelago. This campaign underscores that the brand's enduring presence in the country is defined not just by the product itself, but by the livelihoods and livelihoods it supports across generations.

Production Engineer Ramon Yuarata Career Journey

Ramon Yuarata, a production engineer at a Coca-Cola plant, begins his day before 4 a.m. to prepare for his shift on the filler line, which he describes as the heart of the production process. Over three decades with the company, Yuarata has progressed from an operator handling packing equipment to a specialized engineer managing complex machinery. His career trajectory has allowed him to provide educational opportunities for his two children, transforming a job into a legacy of growth and stability for his family.

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Yuarata emphasizes the value of the training and responsibility he has accumulated, viewing his expertise as lessons to pass on to the next generation. He expresses deep gratitude for the trust placed in him by the company and the lasting professional relationships he has built over 30 years. His story illustrates how long-term employment at Coca-Cola Philippines can foster personal development and secure a family's future through consistent, skilled labor.

Truck Driver Lorelyn Dagus Logistics Career

Lorelyn Dagus serves as a delivery driver for Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz Philippines, a role she has held for nearly 15 years since joining the company in 2011. Before entering the logistics sector, Dagus worked as a caregiver, but she seized the opportunity to train in driving large trucks, a field traditionally dominated by men. She takes pride in her perfect attendance and the confidence she has gained in operating heavy vehicles on routes that span from Pasig and Sta. Rosa to Mabitac in Laguna.

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Driving is central to Dagus's identity, with her stated commitment to continue delivering as long as she is able. Her primary motivation remains providing for her family, who are originally from Mindanao, and she prays for the physical strength to sustain this livelihood. Beyond the technical aspects of her job, Dagus values the human connections formed through her daily routes, turning routine deliveries into meaningful interactions with regular customers and community members.

Local Entrepreneur Maricor Carale Community Impact

The distribution network culminates in local businesses like the carinderia operated by Maricor Carale in Laguna, where deliveries arrive to support daily meals and community routines. By 5 a.m., the arrival of these supplies marks the beginning of another day of service for small business owners who rely on the steady logistics chain. For Carale, the products are not just inventory but essential components of the conversations, flavors, and traditions that define local dining culture.

This interconnected system demonstrates how the efforts of plant engineers, truck drivers, and local entrepreneurs form a cohesive economic ecosystem. The Coke Natin To campaign brings visibility to these unseen contributors, acknowledging that every bottle served is the result of a complex, human-driven journey. By honoring workers like Yuarata, Dagus, and Carale, the campaign reinforces the brand's commitment to the communities that enable its continued operation in the Philippines.