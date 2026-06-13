Coastal Uplift Observed in Sarangani After Earthquake; Aftershocks and Relief Efforts Continue

PHIVOLCS reports co-seismic uplift in Glan, Sarangani, exposing coral reefs. Aftershocks including a magnitude 5.3 tremor rattle Mindanao, causing floods and landslides. Death toll rises to six with 33 missing. DSWD and student volunteers provide aid.

In a report by Katrina Son on 24 Oras Weekend, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) announced that it has observed co-seismic shifts, specifically the upward movement of land triggered by the earthquake, in several coastal areas affected by the tremor.

In Barangay Pangyan in Glan, Sarangani, portions of the shoreline that were previously submerged have emerged above sea level, exposing coral reefs that were once underwater. This phenomenon, known as coastal uplift, has significantly altered the local geography. Dandy Camero, a science research assistant at PHIVOLCS, stated, There is still a possibility that other areas may have experienced coastal uplift once our field personnel are able to visit and assess more locations.

The earthquake has also triggered numerous aftershocks that continue to rattle parts of Mindanao. A magnitude 5.3 aftershock was recorded on Saturday morning, causing renewed fear among residents of General Santos City. In Koronadal City, South Cotabato, the aftershock was accompanied by heavy rains and subsequent flooding in some areas. Muddy floodwaters also inundated parts of Tboli, South Cotabato after a creek overflowed due to the rains.

Search operations are ongoing for a charcoal maker believed to have been buried in a landslide triggered by Mondays earthquake. According to the Office of Civil Defense, the death toll from the earthquake has risen to six, while 33 people remain missing. The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian inspected relief operations in Malita, Davao Occidental, where family food packs are being stored and processed. He stated, Food-wise, theyre okay.

Although there are isolated reports of areas that have yet to be reached, assistance is gradually getting through as roads are already being cleared. The DSWD has also expedited the processing of damage assessment reports to facilitate the rollout of emergency cash transfers for affected families. Amid the disaster response efforts, college students from General Santos City traveled to Barangay Kablalan in Glan, Sarangani to distribute food and other aid to earthquake victims.

This grassroots initiative highlights the communitys resilience and solidarity in the face of adversity. The earthquake, which struck on Monday, has caused widespread damage across several provinces in Mindanao, including Sarangani, South Cotabato, and Davao Occidental. Infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and buildings have sustained varying degrees of damage, complicating relief and rescue operations. Local government units are coordinating with national agencies to ensure timely delivery of aid to affected communities.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has also issued weather advisories for areas affected by aftershocks, warning of possible flash floods and landslides due to continued rains. As the region recovers, authorities emphasize the importance of preparedness and adherence to safety protocols during aftershocks. The public is advised to stay vigilant and report any unusual ground movements to local disaster risk reduction offices.

Meanwhile, PHIVOLCS continues to monitor seismic activity and provide updates to the public. The agency reminds residents in affected areas to avoid damaged structures and remain cautious during aftershocks. The ongoing situation underscores the need for sustained support and cooperation among all stakeholders to expedite recovery and rehabilitation efforts





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Earthquake Coastal Uplift Aftershocks Relief Operations Landslide

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