COA Rejects Esperon Petition Over 2017 ASEAN Vehicle Spending

COA rejected a petition by former national security adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. and four officials over P1.96 million in ASEAN vehicle spending.

The Commission on Audit (COA) has dismissed a petition by former national security adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. and four National Security Council (NSC) officials seeking to recall a 2020 notice of disallowance. The notice concerns irregular spending of funds meant for the Philippines' hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2017. The COA en banc ruled in a decision dated August 13 that the petition was without merit.

The disputed funds originated in March 2017, when the Duterte-era Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) transferred P6.85 million to the NSC. The money was intended for the Philippines' chairmanship and hosting of ASEAN. Auditors later found that part of the funds was diverted from security and emergency preparedness and response purposes.

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How the P1.96 Million ASEAN Vehicle Purchase Was Flagged

Auditors found that part of the ASEAN funds went to the purchase of two Isuzu Crosswind XT vehicles, worth P980,000 each, for a combined total of P1.96 million. The vehicles were reportedly used to transport personnel during ASEAN-related activities. The COA treated the purchase as irregular because it was made without authority from the Office of the President (OP).

Based on that finding, the COA issued the notice of disallowance in 2020. A notice of disallowance is the audit mechanism that requires the officials responsible for an irregular expenditure to answer for it. The notice became the basis for the later procedural steps that followed.

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The COA later issued a notice of finality of decision and a COA order of execution in 2022. Those documents confirmed that the disallowance had become final and enforceable. The petition filed by Esperon and the NSC officials came long after those steps had been taken.

Officials Argue Petition Was Filed Too Late

Hermogenes Esperon Jr. and NSC officials Vicente Agdamag, Ruperta Salvanera, Edwin Servigon, and Maria Purificacion Sison sought to have the 2020 notice of disallowance recalled. The COA, however, found that their petition was filed well beyond the allowed period of 180 days. The petition was filed 1,012 days after the notice was received.

The COA en banc said the petition lacked merit because it was filed after the notice had already become final and executory. The commission also noted that the petitioners were aware they had not secured authorization from the OP for the purchase. Auditors stressed that the petitioners could not overcome these facts simply by claiming substantial merit.

The COA cited a Supreme Court ruling that the right to appeal is neither a natural right nor a component of due process. Auditors used that ruling to argue that procedural deadlines must be strictly observed. In their view, rules of procedure must be faithfully complied with and should not be discarded for convenience.

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What the Ruling Means for Spending Oversight

The COA decision confirms that the P1.96 million vehicle purchase will remain subject to the disallowance, since the notice has already become final and executory. Government officials who received funds for ASEAN security and emergency preparedness are now bound by that outcome. The ruling closes the administrative challenge that Esperon and the four NSC officials had raised.

For taxpayers and public auditors, the case shows how strict filing deadlines can determine whether an audit finding can still be contested. A 180-day window, when exceeded by more than three years, leaves little room for later review. The decision therefore underscores the importance of acting within the period set by audit rules.

No further scheduled steps were stated in the source material beyond the finality of the notice and the earlier 2022 execution order. The case record shows that the COA has already moved from disallowance to enforcement. Any remaining action would follow the procedures already set out in the audit process.