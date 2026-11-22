Commission on Audit findings show Cebu Provincial Government employed 2,918 job order workers, highlighting staffing irregularities and vacancy issues in public hospitals.

The Commission on Audit issued a critical report detailing that the Cebu Provincial Government employed 2,918 job order workers as of December 31, 2025. This figure represents 68.24 percent of the province's total personnel count, which stood at 4,276 individuals. State auditors highlighted that this heavy staffing reliance persisted even while 1,789 permanent and casual positions remained unfilled.

Job Order Workers Dominate Provincial Staffing

The audit report from the Commission on Audit outlines that the workforce composition included 750 permanent employees, 348 casual workers, and 237 coterminous personnel. Additionally, the count included 21 elected officials and two contract of service workers. Despite having these categories, the province consistently relied on job order appointments for the past four years. This pattern continued even as regular and casual vacancies accumulated across various departments.

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Healthcare Staffing Violations Under Scrutiny

State auditors identified significant staffing irregularities in provincial and district hospitals where job order workers performed duties in vacant plantilla positions. The audit specifically noted 633 nurses, 235 nursing attendants, 119 medical officers, and 125 medical technologists working under these temporary arrangements. Furthermore, 80 medical specialists and 29 radiologic technologists were assigned to roles corresponding to unfilled official posts. This structure indicates a potential non-compliance with established civil service rules regarding hiring practices.

Disproportionate Reliance on Temporary Appointments

The Commission on Audit emphasized that the reliance on job order workers undermines efficient human resource utilization. In nursing alone, the province had 371 vacant plantilla positions while simultaneously employing 633 job order workers to perform similar functions. Similarly, 58 medical officer positions were vacant despite the presence of 119 job order workers in those roles. Auditors stated that a substantial number of essential professional and technical positions were being staffed temporarily while official vacancies remained open.

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Challenges to Workforce Stability and Planning

The audit team warned that this staffing arrangement negatively impacts workforce stability, succession planning, and institutional capacity. The Commission on Audit questioned the engagement of professionals under job order arrangements, noting their duties involved continuing professional services. This contradicts the limited-duration work contemplated under COA-Department of Budget and Management Joint Circular 2, series of 2020. That circular restricts job order arrangements to piecework, intermittent, emergency, manual, trades, and craft services.

Provincial Management Response and Future Steps

Provincial management informed auditors that they were actively reviewing vacant positions, with 1,013 permanent positions under review as of December 2025. The Human Resource Management Office reported that 66 positions had been filled, with 23 previously held by former job order workers. Management noted that 42 percent of vacant positions were published under the current administration and that 56 percent of addressed positions involved job order workers. The Commission on Audit acknowledged these efforts but urged acceleration in workforce rationalization to address the remaining vacancies.