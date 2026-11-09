PRC: 1,083 of 1,503 pass November 2026 veterinarians licensure exam

The Professional Regulation Commission reports that 1,083 of 1,503 examinees passed the November 2026 Veterinarians Computer-Based Licensure Examination, with a Central Luzon State University graduate topping the batch.

The Professional Regulation Commission announced that 1,083 out of 1,503 examinees passed the Veterinarians Computer-Based Licensure Examination given this November 2026. The exam was administered by the Board of Veterinary Medicine in Metro Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legazpi, Lucena, Pampanga, Rosales, Tuguegarao and Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

A graduate of Central Luzon State University achieved the highest score in the examination. Michela Nicole Liwanag Rivera of CLSU was the top scorer with a result of 92.50 percent. The results were released in one working day after the last day of examination, according to the PRC. The members of the Board of Veterinary Medicine who gave the licensure examination are Dr. Agnes Teodora A. Baylon, Chairperson; Dr. Claro N. Mingala and Dr. Tomas M. Acorda, Members.

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Board Members And Exam Results

For the top performing schools, the University of the Philippines-Los Banos led schools with 100 or more test takers, with 115 of 119 passing for a 96.64 percent success rate. The PRC listed the top performing schools as per Commission Resolution No. 1814 series of 2024. Starting December 7, 2026, registration for the issuance of the Professional Identification Card and Certificate of Registration will be done online. Registrants must visit the official PRC website and follow the instructions for registration.

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Those who will register are required to bring a screenshot of the system-generated Registration Form and a valid government-issued ID. Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals. The date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination will be announced later. The complete list of passers of the November 2026 computer-based licensure examination for veterinarians is available through the PRC.

Registration And Online Process

In the alphabetical listing, the letter Ñ follows the letter Z, so a person with the surname Sañez, for instance, will be listed after a person with the surname Sarmiento.