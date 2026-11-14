Clippers Defeat Thunder 113-112 in Dramatic Finish at Intuit Dome

Darius Garland hits go-ahead three-pointer as Brook Lopez scores 26 points to secure 113-112 victory for Los Angeles Clippers over short-handed Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Los Angeles Clippers captured a dramatic 113-112 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday evening at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The win marked a significant turning point for Los Angeles, which improved its record following a difficult 1-7 start to the season. Darius Garland sealed the triumph with a crucial go-ahead three-point play with just 50.4 seconds remaining in the game.

Garland and Lopez Lead Late Rally

Darius Garland finished with 24 points, including the decisive moments that shifted momentum in the final two minutes. Brook Lopez anchored the offensive effort with a team-high 26 points, providing consistent scoring throughout the night. The Clippers erased a 112-106 deficit over the final 2:43 of regulation to secure the one-point victory.

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Brook Lopez scored on an inside basket with 2:21 remaining to cut the deficit. He then added a pull-up jumper nearly a minute later to keep the Clippers within striking distance. Garland completed the decisive three-point play, giving Los Angeles its first fourth-quarter lead of the contest.

Short-Handed Thunder Struggle With Injuries

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the matchup severely depleted by injuries. The team was without Chet Holmgren due to a knee injury, Jalen Williams for a leg issue, and Cason Wallace because of a shoulder problem. None of these players have appeared since Oklahoma City defeated the Clippers at home on October 25.

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Further limiting the Thunder roster were Jaylin Williams, who missed his sixth consecutive game due to back issues, and Ajay Mitchell, who sat out his second straight game with an ankle injury. Despite the absences, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander delivered a powerhouse performance with 40 points. Jared McCain contributed 23 points for the struggling squad.

Game Flow and Statistical Breakdown

Los Angeles controlled the early portion of the game, building a 57-44 lead by halftime. The Clippers shot 40.0% from the field in the first half and finished the game with a 45.5% shooting percentage. Oklahoma City struggled offensively early, shooting just 39.1% in the first half before mounting a comeback.

The Thunder outscored the Clippers 40-25 in the third quarter to take an 84-82 lead into the final period. Isaiah Hartenstein was a force in the paint for Oklahoma City, contributing 21 points and a game-high 16 rebounds. Derrick Jones Jr. and rookie Keaton Wagler each added 14 points for the winning team.

Clippers Secure Second Win in Three Games

The victory gave the Los Angeles Clippers their second win in their last three games, providing optimism after a rocky start. With 50.4 seconds remaining, Garland's three-point play proved to be the difference-maker. The Clippers held on as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attempted to tie or win the game with a jumper at the buzzer, but the shot missed.

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This loss marks the third consecutive defeat for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The team will look to regroup and address their injury concerns as they continue their season. The Clippers, meanwhile, will carry the momentum from this hard-fought comeback win into their next scheduled matchup.