Climate-Resilient Crab Farming Revives Negros Occidental Livelihood

Southern Negros Occidental entrepreneurs have adopted a low-cost, university-developed vertical farming system to protect mud crab fattening from climate disruptions. Backed by government grants, the technology uses recyclable materials and water circulation to stabilize production, offering a model for climate adaptation in small-scale aquaculture.

A community-based enterprise in Ilog town, Negros Occidental , has revived its mud crab fattening operations by adopting an innovative and climate-resilient technology developed by Central Philippines State University ( CPSU )- Ilog .

The group, which previously struggled with traditional bamboo-and-wood cages that were heavy, difficult to manage during bad weather, and led to significant crab mortality, turned to the Crab Vertical Farming Technology (CVFT) in 2026. This system uses 48 individual cages made from recyclable plastic, housed under a shaded structure, and relies on a submersible pump to continuously circulate water with specially formulated components. This maintains optimal water quality and temperature, making production less vulnerable to erratic weather and extreme heat.

The project initially received a P315,000 seed grant from the Department of Social Welfare and Development's Sustainable Livelihood Program (SLP) and later an additional P300,000 to expand, including plans for a solar-powered backup system to address power outages. With the new method, mud crabs can gain at least 100 grams in one to two weeks, improving fishers' incomes.

The technology, which costs 40 to 50 percent less than commercial alternatives, is now being used by an association of 15 members, and CPSU has pledged to transfer it freely to other community groups nationwide. The success demonstrates how low-cost, research-driven aquaculture innovations can help small-scale fisherfolk adapt to climate change while sustaining their livelihoods





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Mud Crab Vertical Farming Climate Change Adaptation CPSU CVFT Sustainable Livelihood Ilog Negros Occidental Aquaculture DSWD SLP

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