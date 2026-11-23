The COP31 climate summit in Antalya, Turkey ended without a political agreement after oil-producing states blocked any mention of fossil fuels, setting a record for the longest climate summit. Negotiators and small island nations called for reforms to the consensus-based system.

The COP31 climate talks in Antalya, Turkey collapsed on Sunday, November 22, without a political agreement, leaving exhausted negotiators questioning the future of the three-decade-old process.

The summit became the longest climate conference on record, running more than 49 hours past its scheduled end. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep dismay. I share the very profound frustration of all those who expected governments to rise to the moment the climate crisis demands, the outgoing UN chief said in a statement. COP31 negotiations chair Chris Bowen, who is Australia's climate minister, unsuccessfully sought to broker consensus among nearly 200 nations.

Also read COP31 Reaches Final Climate Deal in Antalya After Deadline Extension

Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement on a cover decision, he told reporters. That is disappointing. Very disappointing. Bowen said the summit backdrop was the most complicated and fraught geopolitical environment in living memory, as soaring energy prices and fallout from the Middle East war complicated the search for unity.

Oil States Block Fossil Fuel Phase Out

The collapse came after oil-producing states blocked any mention of phasing out fossil fuels in the final deal. The EU and Saudi Arabia locked horns over the pace of the shift away from coal, oil and gas. Ireland's climate minister Darragh O'Brien, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said: We will not endorse a cover decision that does not even mention fossil fuels, which is the key driver of climate change.

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And we will not accept a COP that greenwashes fossil fuel. Panama, Vanuatu and the Marshall Islands also objected. Former US vice president Al Gore said it was outrageous that a handful of petrostates have veto power over any mention of fossil fuels. The COP process is in need of significant reform, Gore said on X. The outcome revived memories of the failed Copenhagen summit of 2009.

UN climate chief Simon Stiell said it certainly fell short today, describing progress over the marathon fortnight as limited. The world cannot afford a repeat, he said. Stiell added that the consensus-based system can still function but work was needed. I have taken steps in engaging external knowledge leaders in advising on areas of potential reform, he said.

That is something I will be championing with considerable effort as we leave here. The failure laid bare the need for change, according to Peru's environment director Andres Martin Garrido Sanchez. This system needs in-depth reforms, he said, adding that the credibility of the process was at stake. In a last-ditch bid for compromise, co-hosts Turkey and Australia could only muster a veiled reference to fossil fuels in the final text.

The pact also took fire for retaining a call to expand carbon capture, a costly technology championed by the fossil fuel industry. Saudi climate negotiator Mohammad Ayoub said: We believe that climate change requires all solutions on the table. The co-host nations tried to rally support behind a global goal to electrify the world economy, saying electrification could cut heat-trapping emissions and bolster energy security. But that target was ultimately torpedoed along with the rest of the doomed Antalya Pact.

Reform Calls Follow Summit Collapse

Countries lamented a missed opportunity to reinforce the Paris agreement's 1.5C target, which scientists expect the world to overshoot in a few years. A fight over the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change also spilled into the negotiations. UK climate negotiator Kate Hughes said: We are profoundly disappointed by the substance of the cover decision. It moves us backwards on the science.

It is a lowest common denominator where it should have been, instead, presenting bold collective ambition on climate action. Developing nations pushed for a $120 billion target climate goal which disappeared from the failed deal. For small, vulnerable countries most exposed to rising sea levels, annual UN conferences are their chance to draw attention to their plight and seek financial help.

James Fletcher, who led the CARICOM group of Caribbean nations in Antalya, cited the lack of a major power backing a positive outcome as a big issue. There isn't that one party that has sufficient gravitas that can get parties that may be far apart to come together, he said. Despite the lack of a major deal, there is a shift toward smaller coalitions and initiatives among like-minded countries to drive faster emissions cuts.

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Small Coalitions Push Clean Energy

Around 60 countries joined a first-of-its-kind conference in April on phasing out fossil fuels, and several nations at COP31 unveiled their own plans to exit coal, oil and gas. Such forums include the Conference on Transitioning Away from Fossil Fuels, or TAFF, the Green Grids Initiative, the Global Methane Pledge and the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance.

Maina Talia, climate minister of Tuvalu, which will next year host TAFF, said: There is growing interest in how can we work together to move, not through consensus, but through a coalition of people that are willing to work together. He expected roughly 90 countries to send representatives, including Britain, Mexico and Nigeria. Fiji's climate minister Lynda Tabuya voiced her exasperation.

It is exhausting and frustrating and disappointing when you come year in, year out and there is no movement, she said. The country's chief negotiator, Sivendra Michael, however, said the consensus-driven process still had value. Delegates said the need for a multilateral deal to direct the shift toward renewable energy has become less necessary as renewable energy becomes economically compelling.

China's clean energy exports last year alone will help the Global South avoid 257 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions per year once deployed, according to analysis by Lauri Myllyvirta, co-founder of the Helsinki-based Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. That amount equals the emissions of France. Chris Dodwell, co-head of the sustainability centre at Impax Asset Management, said: It used to be that you'd worry about how these decisions might affect the investment signal.

I don't think they really have that impact anymore. The economics have taken over and are driving the transition. Some saw a hint of the positive in the wider refusal to accept a weak deal. The determination of big oil producers led by Saudi Arabia to block language on fossil fuel arguably reflected the scale of progress achieved.

Mattias Frumerie, Sweden's chief negotiator, said: The fact that they are blocking so much is also an expression of the fact that we are accelerating the transition. They're seeing the direction of travel and this is the forum where they can express their frustration. The Antalya talks were the first since a UN report said the world was set to breach the 1.5C threshold.

They marked the second climate conference since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the UN climate process. A major difference from Paris in 2015 was that the US was still engaged in the climate process then. China, the world's biggest carbon emitter and a major provider of low-carbon technology, attended but sought to be low profile.