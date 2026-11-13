Climate Change Intensified 2026 Indonesia Wildfires

Scientists confirm human-induced climate change and El Nino drove record heat during Indonesia's 2026 wildfires, causing hazardous smoke across Southeast Asia.

Scientists confirmed on Friday that human-induced climate change significantly worsened the devastating wildfires that engulfed large parts of Indonesia between August and October 2026. The blaze, which plunged much of Southeast Asia into hazardous smoke, was driven by record-breaking heat and severe drought conditions. This event highlights the accelerating environmental crisis facing the archipelago as global temperatures continue to rise.

Record Heat Driven By Human Activity

A comprehensive report released by the climate research group World Weather Attribution identified specific thermal contributions to the disaster. The study determined that while a very strong El Nino was the dominant factor causing extremely low rainfall across Indonesia starting in July, human-induced climate change added approximately 1.6 degrees Celsius of additional heat during the fire season. This combination created an environment where combustion risks were exponentially higher than in previous decades.

Also read DMMMSU-NARTDI Apiculture Training La Union Oct 2026

Theodore Keeping, a researcher into wildfires and extreme weather at Imperial College London who contributed to the report, emphasized the unprecedented nature of these conditions. He stated that the specific weather patterns observed in 2026 would simply not have occurred in a world without the human contribution to climate change, even with the presence of the strong El Nino event. His analysis indicates that multiple different drivers are changing in different ways, but the driving weather conditions for these fires are getting more severe.

Keeping told a briefing that there is very high confidence in the link between anthropogenic climate factors and the increased severity of fire weather. The report underscores that climate change is not a distant threat but a present accelerator of extreme weather events, directly influencing the intensity and duration of wildfire seasons in tropical regions.

Advertisement

Severe Drought And Historical Dryness

Pramudhian Firdaus, a wildfire researcher at Melbourne University, provided detailed meteorological context for the crisis. She noted that September 2026 was Indonesia's fifth-driest September since 1991, with rainfall falling below normal levels across 84% of the country. This widespread precipitation deficit left vegetation and soil in a critically dry state, priming the landscape for rapid fire spread.

The lack of moisture was not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend of climatic instability. The combination of reduced rainfall and elevated temperatures created a feedback loop where dry fuels ignited easily and burned with intense heat, further drying out surrounding areas. This meteorological setup ensured that initial sparks could quickly escalate into uncontrollable blazes.

Data from independent geo-monitoring platform Nusantara Atlas, released on Thursday, quantified the sheer scale of the devastation. Almost 2.88 million hectares of Indonesian territory were affected by fire from January to October 2026. The situation deteriorated sharply in the final months, with the amount of fire-damaged land rising by nearly 1 million hectares in October alone.

Land Use Changes Compound The Crisis

Beyond atmospheric conditions, decades of land-use change have fundamentally altered the Indonesian landscape, making it more vulnerable to ignition. Extensive deforestation and the draining of flammable peatland to make way for industry and agriculture have created a terrain that is highly susceptible to fire. These anthropogenic changes have locked in a long-term environmental risk that interacts dangerously with short-term weather extremes.

Pramudhian Firdaus highlighted that Indonesian landscapes have changed dramatically over the last 30 years. The extensive peatland drainage and deforestation have created a landscape that is extremely vulnerable to ignition. Peatlands, when drained, act as vast underground stores of carbon that burn slowly and intensely, releasing thick smoke and making suppression efforts nearly impossible.

Advertisement

The report by World Weather Attribution also placed the current crisis in historical context. The amount of fire-damaged land in the first three quarters of 2026 was 35% higher than in the same period of 2019. The year 2019 was notable as the last time Indonesia faced strong super El Nino conditions, suggesting that even during historically significant drought years, the baseline heat has increased enough to exacerbate damage.

Regional Impact And Future Outlook

The consequences of these fires extended well beyond Indonesia's borders, affecting public health and air quality across Southeast Asia. The hazardous smoke generated by the burning forests and peatlands traveled across national boundaries, impacting millions of residents in neighboring countries. This transboundary pollution has become a recurring issue, exacerbated by the increasing frequency and intensity of such events.

Experts warn that without significant changes in land management and global climate policies, such fire seasons will become the norm rather than the exception. The interaction between deforestation, peatland degradation, and climate change creates a dangerous synergy that is difficult to mitigate. Immediate action is required to restore natural drainage systems and enforce stricter land-use regulations.

The findings from World Weather Attribution serve as a critical indicator of the accelerating pace of environmental change. As global temperatures continue to rise, the threshold for catastrophic wildfire conditions is being lowered, putting more ecosystems and human populations at risk. The 2026 event stands as a stark reminder of the urgent need for climate adaptation and mitigation strategies in vulnerable regions.