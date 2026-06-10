Climate Change-Driven Landslides Kill 58 Rare Tapanuli Orangutans in Sumatra

A study reveals that Cyclone Senyar-induced landslides in Indonesia's Batang Toru Ecosystem killed an estimated 58 Tapanuli orangutans, representing 11% of the regional population and threatening the world's rarest great ape with extinction.

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Climate change-fuelled landslides nearly wiped out one in ten of the world's rarest great ape species on Indonesia 's Sumatra island, scientists reported.

A single weather event last November pushed the Tapanuli orangutan-of which fewer than 800 remain in the wild-even closer to extinction, according to a study published in Current Biology. Cyclone Senyar's heavy rains triggered mudslides that killed an estimated 58 Tapanuli orangutans, about 11 percent of the regional population and seven percent of the total wild population. The same flooding claimed over 1,000 human lives.

Only scientifically recognized as a distinct species in 2017, Tapanuli orangutans are confined to a very small range in Sumatra. Erik Meijaard, chief scientist at Borneo Futures, noted that this level of loss is substantial for such a small total population. The landslides also destroyed sources of food and shelter for the apes. Researchers analyzed satellite imagery of landslide scars in the Batang Toru Ecosystem, home to the largest remaining population.

They found approximately 8,300 hectares of forest-over 11 percent of the area-were affected. Overlaying the lost forest with orangutan density maps yielded the population loss estimate. Jatna Supriatna of Indonesia University described the loss as a devastating demographic shock to the world's rarest great ape. Environmentalists have long campaigned against industrial projects in Batang Toru, especially a hydroelectric dam and gold mine.

The remaining Tapanuli orangutans have been forced into highland areas-not their preferred habitat-due to human development elsewhere. Jatna urged Indonesia to permanently protect the Batang Toru ecosystem to prevent the first modern extinction of a great ape species, and called on international partners to provide immediate biodiversity recovery financing. Sumatra has lost 4.4 million hectares of forest-an area larger than Switzerland-between 2001 and 2024, according to Mighty Earth, making hilly landscapes more vulnerable to landslides





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Tapanuli Orangutan Sumatra Landslide Climate Change Batang Toru Extinction Conservation Indonesia

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