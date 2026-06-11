Climate Change and Extreme Weather Events in the Philippines

The Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to weather-related extreme events, including typhoons, floods, landslides, and droughts. Climate change is exacerbating these issues, leading to a decline in environmental quality and threatening food production. The country needs improved climate resilience and adaptive capacity to mitigate the risk of catastrophic impacts.

These are what remained after typhoon Pablo hit Baganga, Davao Oriental. With more than 7,000 islands, the Philippines is one of the most vulnerable countries to weather-related extreme events, earthquakes, typhoons, and sea level rise.

The World Bank report, Getting a Grip on Climate Change in the Philippines, states that the Philippines is exposed directly to multiple climate-related hazards due to its absence of land barriers. In recent years, the country has experienced severe weather phenomena, including prolonged droughts, intense rainfall, as well as powerful typhoons and flooding. These issues are exacerbated by detrimental practices that have resulted in the destruction of forests, mangroves, and coral reefs, leading to a general decline in environmental quality.

Even regions in Mindanao, previously regarded as 'typhoon-free,' have encountered extremely strong typhoons, floods, and landslides. The Philippines is ranked fourth in the Global Climate Risk Index. Out of the 16 regions in the Philippines, fifteen are at risk of rising sea levels. According to a previous study by the Asian Development Bank, it is projected that rising sea levels could displace 13.6 million Filipinos by the year 2050.

Climate change will definitely reduce food production in the Philippines, with the annual damage to agriculture from typhoons, droughts, and floods reaching P12 billion. Many of the country's poor derive income from agriculture, fishery, and natural resources that are vulnerable to climate change. Scientists attribute climate change to the rise in global temperature brought about by increased emissions of greenhouse gases.

Increased emissions of these gases have been attributed to human activities such as burning of fossil fuels in motor vehicles and power plants, degradation of forests, and change in land use. Rapid environmental deterioration, unsustainable development practices, and population growth and movement exacerbate climate change impacts. The Philippines requires improved climate resilience and adaptive capacity to alleviate the risk of catastrophic economic and humanitarian impacts





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Climate Change Philippines Vulnerability Extreme Weather Events Food Production Adaptive Capacity Climate Resilience

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