Climate Activists Demand Probe Into Manila Arrests During ASEAN Summit

Filipino climate justice advocates at COP31 call for independent investigation into mass arrests in Manila during the ASEAN Summit and oppose the Pax Silica initiative.

Climate justice advocates gathered at COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, are demanding an independent investigation into the mass arrests of protesters during the recent 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila. These groups emphasize the vital connection between environmental issues and human rights, calling for accountability and the rejection of the Pax Silica initiative, which they argue threatens indigenous rights.

Arrests During Manila Summit Trigger Global Call

The organizations emphasize the connection between environmental issues and human rights, calling for accountability and the rejection of the Pax Silica initiative, which threatens indigenous rights. They assert that the government cannot speak of a peoples-centered future while treating their voices as a security threat. The groups released a statement on Monday, November 16, urging an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation into the arbitrary mass arrests and illegal detention that occurred in the Philippines.

Also read Police Arrest 11 Protesters at Liwasang Bonifacio as ASEAN Summit Opens in Manila

Opposition To Pax Silica Data Center Projects

A key issue in the ASEAN protests is the Philippines' participation in the United States' initiative Pax Silica - a red flag for environmental groups for its components of building data centers and processing critical minerals. The groups called on the government to reject the Pax Silica initiative and all related projects affecting ancestral domains, respecting the right of affected indigenous peoples to free, prior, and informed consent. Climate justice activists underscored the link between the fight for the planet and for human rights and democratic freedoms.

Solidarity With Arrested Protesters And Victims

The activists stated, We stand in solidarity with the victims of this police brutality, their families, and the communities demanding accountability. Some of the climate organizations listed as signatories in the statement have members or allies who were arrested in the protests in Manila. The network has started a campaign to support those detained and to highlight the disproportionate impact on marginalized communities.

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Widespread Detentions Across Metro Manila

The 49th ASEAN Summit, hosted by the Philippines, opened on Sunday, November 15. Hundreds who massed up for the protests in Metro Manila on Sunday were arrested. There were also arrests in Bulacan, Liwasang Bonifacio, Malate Church, and Welcome Rotonda in Quezon City, according to various local environmental and human rights groups. This is one of the largest mass arrests by the PNP (Philippine National Police) in recent years, noted the International Coalition for Human Rights in the Philippines.

Bishop Calls For End To Criminalizing The Poor

Bishop Gerry Alminaza, climate champion of the Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines, called on the government to stop criminalizing the poor. It is unconscionable that the poor are met with police violence when they should be met with justice, protection and action, Alminaza, who was also in Turkey for the climate summit, said in a separate statement on Monday. The Philippine News reports on these developments as the international community watches closely.