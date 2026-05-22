Clark, Pampanga: Porch Coffee - A Charming Cafe with a Dose of History

Porch Coffee is a must-visit destination for cyclists and road trippers in Clark, Pampanga. This bike- and pet-friendly cafe offers specialty coffee, sandwiches, burgers, and a unique vibe. Located along the breezy Clark Parade Grounds, it has been drawing road trippers for its offerings.

Looking for a weekend coffee ride destination with a dose of history in Clark, Pampanga? Porch Coffee, a charming cafe housed in a historic American-era barnhouse, is a well-loved pit stop among road trippers and local cyclists.

Located along the breezy Clark Parade Grounds, this bike- and pet-friendly cafe offers specialty coffee, sandwiches, burgers, and a unique vibe. During a recent weekend bike-cation getaway, the authors got to visit this cozy spot while staying at the newly opened branch of The Henry Glass House Clark, a 40-room boutique hotel. To support neighborhood establishments, complimentary breakfast and coffee are served at the cafe, a few steps from the hotel





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