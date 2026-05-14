Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn alleged that Lu Jianwang, a naturalized US citizen, operated a 'secret police station' for the Chinese government in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood. The charges included conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent, acting as an unregistered agent of China, and obstruction of justice.

A New York man was found guilty of acting as an unregistered agent of the Chinese government after a trial that centered around allegations of a ' secret police station ' in Manhattan's Chinatown neighborhood and assistance in locating a pro-democracy activist living in California .

The criminal charges included conspiracy to act as an unregistered foreign agent, acting as an unregistered agent of China, and obstruction of justice. Lu Jianwang, a naturalized US citizen, was arrested in April 2023 and faced up to 30 years in prison. The FBI emphasized that the charges were part of an effort to uncover and disrupt the clandestine operations of adversarial nations. China called the charges fabricated and part of a smear campaign to taint the country's image





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Lu Jianwang Chinese Government Chinese Agent Secret Police Station Chinatown Neighborhood Charges Transnational Repression Opposition To China United States FBI Investigation Pushback Against China Anti-China Sentiment Service Stations China US Attorney General California New York Conspiracy Obstruction Of Justice

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