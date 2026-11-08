Claire Liu Defeats Alex Eala to Claim Hong Kong Open Title

American Claire Liu upset world number 102 to beat Alex Eala 6-3 6-0 in the Hong Kong Tennis Open final, denying the Filipino star a second WTA title.

Claire Liu secured the Hong Kong Open title by defeating Alexandra Eala with a decisive 6-3, 6-0 victory in the women's singles final. The American player, ranked at number 102 in the world, completed a stunning upset against the home-favorite Eala on Sunday at the tournament venue in Hong Kong.

Claire Liu Wins Hong Kong Open Final

Claire Liu defeated Alexandra Eala in straight sets to capture the championship trophy at the Hong Kong Tennis Open. The match concluded on Sunday with a score of 6-3 and 6-0, marking a significant milestone in Liu's professional career as she claimed her latest WTA victory. This triumph prevents Eala from adding a second WTA title to her growing collection of accolades for the season.

Also read Claire Liu Stands Between Alex Eala and Hong Kong Open Title

Match Dynamics and Score Details

Alexandra Eala started the opening set with determination, keeping Claire Liu within reach during the early games of the contest. The momentum shifted when Eala was forced to take a medical timeout while trailing 3-4 in the first set. Following this break in play, Claire Liu seized control of the match by winning the final two games of that set, pulling ahead and establishing a clear advantage. The American player maintained this dominant form throughout the remainder of the match.

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Claire Liu Career Progression

Claire Liu has now defeated Alexandra Eala twice in their head-to-head professional meetings. The American player initially beat the Filipino star in the Round of 32 at the 2025 Guangzhou Open. Her victory in Hong Kong marks their second career encounter and further solidifies Liu's competitive edge over Eala in their direct matchups. This win represents a key achievement in Liu's ongoing tour campaign and highlights her rising status in the professional ranks.

2026 Season Summary for Alexandra Eala

Despite the final loss, Alexandra Eala concluded her 2026 campaign with several notable achievements and career milestones. She secured her maiden WTA 500 crown at the Mubadala Citi DC Open earlier in the year. Additionally, Eala claimed a second WTA 125 title at the Birmingham Open. Her season was further characterized by multiple career-high rankings, demonstrating her consistent improvement and competitiveness on the global tour despite the recent setback in Hong Kong.