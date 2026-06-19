Civil‑Society Coalition Challenges Senate's Plan to Appoint Chiz Escudero as Impeachment Court Presiding Officer

Tindig Pilipinas warns that appointing Senator Chiz Escudero to lead Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment trial could undermine public trust, citing his controversial handling of the 2025 proceedings and urging the Senate to let President Win Gatchalian preside instead.

The coalition Tindig Pilipinas , a network of civil‑society organisations, has publicly protested the Senate majority's intention to install Senator Francis "Chiz" Escudero as the presiding officer of the impeachment court that will try Vice President Sara Duterte .

In a statement issued on 19 June, the coalition argued that Escudero's record during the earlier impeachment proceedings against the same vice‑president makes him an especially unsuitable choice. At that time, while serving as Senate President, Escurdo allegedly misread the constitutional requirement to move "forthwith" with the impeachment, a misinterpretation that the group says was used to stall and ultimately archive the articles of impeachment.

Tindig Pilipinas contended that legal expertise alone does not guarantee fairness or fidelity to the Constitution, and warned that appointing Escudero could further erode public confidence in a Senate that is already striving to recover from months of political turbulence and leadership disputes. The coalition's objection is part of a broader contest over how the Senate will conduct the trial, an event it describes as a "defining test for the Senate and for Philippine democracy.

" The group urged the majority bloc to allow Senate President Win Gatchalian, who automatically becomes the de facto presiding officer under current rules, to lead the impeachment proceedings. The push to elevate Escudero gained momentum after Senator Panfilo "Ping" Lacson announced on 17 June that the majority had reached a consensus to elect Escudero as the presiding officer when the Senate reconvenes as an impeachment court.

Lacson's remarks were made during a special session of the Senate and reflected the internal calculus of the ruling coalition, which believes Escudero's experience and legal background make him a competent choice. However, the decision has been met with resistance not only from civil‑society groups but also from some members of the Senate leadership.

On 18 June, Senate President Win Gatchalian reminded that, under the existing rules, the Senate President serves as the de facto presiding officer of an impeachment court, and that any change would require a majority vote of the senators present. In that same meeting, the Senate approved a rule amendment that would permit a senator other than the Senate President to act as the presiding officer, effectively opening the door for Escudero's appointment if the majority supports it.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. weighed in on the controversy from an interview in Kazan, Russia, on 18 June, stating that the criticism of Escudero is merely a matter of opinion and does not reflect on his capacity to fulfill the role. Marcos argued that the 2025 impeachment attempt against Vice President Duterte was halted by a Supreme Court ruling rather than any procedural misstep by Escudero.

He indicated his willingness to back whoever the Senate ultimately selects as the presiding officer, emphasizing respect for the institution's autonomy. The debate continues as the Senate prepares to convene the impeachment court, with civil‑society watchdogs, opposition senators, and the executive branch all watching closely. The outcome will have significant implications for the perceived impartiality of the Senate and the broader health of democratic institutions in the Philippines





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Chiz Escudero Impeachment Trial Sara Duterte Tindig Pilipinas Philippine Senate

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