City Government of Davao Launches CSC Eligibility Review Program

The City Government of Davao has launched the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Eligibility Review Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative offering free review classes to both Plantilla and Non-Plantilla personnel.

The City Government of Davao has officially launched the Civil Service Commission (CSC) Eligibility Review Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative offering free review classes to both Plantilla and Non-Plantilla personnel.

The program is aimed at strengthening the professional capacity of the city's workforce and creating greater opportunities for career advancement. The CSC Eligibility Review Program is a pioneering program of the City Government of Davao through the Davao City Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), in partnership with the City College of Davao (CDD) and the Davao City Hall Employees Association (DACHEA).

The review classes are free and open to all city government employees to equip them with the knowledge and confidence to pass the CSC Examination. To accommodate the diverse needs of the workforce, the program will provide both onsite and online classes, enabling employees to attend in person or participate through online platforms. This hybrid format ensures that those with family obligations on weekends can still engage in the sessions without disrupting office operations.

The review sessions will run for eight consecutive Saturdays, beginning June 6 until July 25, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Training Hall. Atty. Francis Mark Layog, City Administrator, emphasized that the program is for all city government employees who dreams of security of tenure and greater opportunities in employment, noting that it will foster meritocracy and advance service excellence for Dabawenyos.

He added that the program will foster meritocracy and encourage skill development in employees, which will boost morale and efficiency and better serve Dabawenyos. The City Government of Davao aims to strengthen the professional capacity of its workforce and create greater opportunities for career advancement through this initiative. The program is a pioneering effort to equip city government employees with the knowledge and confidence to pass the CSC Examination.

It is a significant step towards fostering meritocracy and advancing service excellence in the city. The CSC Eligibility Review Program is a testament to the city government's commitment to its employees and its residents. It is a shining example of how public service can be delivered with efficiency and effectiveness. The program will provide both onsite and online classes to accommodate the diverse needs of the workforce, enabling employees to attend in person or participate through online platforms.

This hybrid format will allow employees to engage in the sessions without disrupting office operations. The review sessions will run for eight consecutive Saturdays, beginning June 6 until July 25, 2026, at the Sangguniang Panlungsod Training Hall. The CSC Eligibility Review Program is a pioneering program of the City Government of Davao through the Davao City Human Resource Management Office (HRMO), in partnership with the City College of Davao (CDD) and the Davao City Hall Employees Association (DACHEA)





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City Government Of Davao CSC Eligibility Review Program Civil Service Commission Plantilla And Non-Plantilla Personnel Career Advancement

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