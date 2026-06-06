City Councilor Pushes for Immediate Operation of Hazardous Waste Treatment Facility

City Councilor Roger Abaday is pushing for the immediate operation of the hazardous waste treatment facility in the city to help process and collect hospital waste. The facility is already set up, but it is still waiting for the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) before it can start operating.

City Council or Roger Abaday raised the issue of medical waste disposal in the city before the City Council , citing challenges faced by hospitals and medical clinics in transporting their waste to other areas.

Abaday expressed worry over reports that some health centers and medical establishments are resorting to burying their hazardous waste due to the high cost of disposal in other areas. This has led the local lawmaker to push for the immediate operation of the hazardous waste treatment facility in the city to help process and collect hospital waste.

Abaday believes that having the facility in the city would save time and money for the hospitals, as they would no longer have to transport their waste to other areas such as Davao, Tacurong, Gensan in Mindanao, and Cebu. According to Abaday, the cost of disposal in other areas is higher than what it would be if the facility were to operate in the city.

The City Local Environment and Natural Resources Office (CLENRO) has already set up the facility, but they are still waiting for the Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) before it can start operating. CLENRO Head, Elvisa Mabelin, explained that they need to apply for accreditation before the facility can start operating, as it is required to have treatment, storage, and disposal accreditation. The accreditation is pending with the Environmental Management Bureau (EMB).

Abaday believes that having the facility in the city would not only save time and money but also help in maintaining a cleaner and healthier environment. The City Council is expected to discuss the matter further and consider the proposal to operate the facility immediately





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Medical Waste Hazardous Waste Treatment Facility City Council Environmental Compliance Certificate

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