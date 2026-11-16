Ciris Workshop on West Philippine Sea Disinformation

Ciris Executive Director Michel André del Rosario leads media practitioners in verifying West Philippine Sea narratives. Learn how creators build civic resilience against disinformation.

Media practitioners and content creators gathered at Ayala Museum on Nov. 8 to address the growing challenge of disinformation surrounding the West Philippine Sea. The Center for Information Resilience and Integrity Studies, known as Ciris, hosted this specific event to equip participants with the tools needed to identify false narratives and respond responsibly.

Ciris Builds Civic Resilience Through Fact-Checking

Ciris Executive Director Michel André del Rosario emphasized the critical transition from passive information consumption to active civic participation. Del Rosario stated that the organization aims to empower Filipinos to move beyond merely being informed on issues like the West Philippine Sea. The goal is to foster a community where individuals think critically, look out for one another, and take meaningful action based on verified facts.

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The workshop highlighted that building civic resilience starts with checking facts and understanding context. Media practitioners and content creators play a pivotal role in this process. By helping others recognize manipulation, these professionals can turn general awareness into substantial community involvement and initiative.

Navigating Disinformation in West Philippine Sea Coverage

Participants engaged in interactive challenges and hands-on verification exercises designed to dissect complex information scenarios. The sessions focused on how information is often stripped of its original context, repackaged, and amplified across various news and social media platforms.

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Through West Philippine Sea scenarios, attendees practiced tracing claims back to their original sources. They learned to check independent evidence and identify missing context before making any decisions about sharing or responding to content. This practical approach ensures that creators can distinguish between accurate reporting and misleading narratives.

Creator Tools for Verifying Online Information

Educational content creator Larc Varona shared his positive experience with the workshop resources provided by Ciris. Varona noted that the session gave him a comprehensive list of actionable steps to take when encountering potentially false information. He specifically highlighted the utility of reverse image searches as a primary tool for verifying visual content.

As an educational content creator, Varona emphasized the necessity of rigorous fact-checking in his daily work. The tools introduced during the workshop allow him to validate images and ensure they are authentic before publication. This practice is essential for maintaining credibility and preventing the spread of misinformation.

Strategies for Responsible Social Media Engagement

The event also covered recurring signs of manipulation and outlined possible responses to misleading information. Participants were taught a four-step protocol: pausing, verifying, reporting, and correcting. This structured approach helps content creators avoid inadvertently propagating harmful or inaccurate claims.

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Content creator Carlos Benipayo committed to adopting a more mindful approach to his social media engagement. Benipayo stated that if he lacks the time to dig deeper into whether content is real or misinformed, his best course of action is to stop. He resolves not to engage with or propagate unverified information to prevent others from falling into bad situations.

Benipayo plans to implement this awareness in his own content strategy and community interactions. By refusing to share information that cannot be verified, he aims to contribute to a healthier information ecosystem. This personal commitment reflects the broader goal of the workshop to encourage responsible digital citizenship.

Next Steps for Community Action and Advocacy

Following the workshop, participants were encouraged to develop a practical action plan to implement within their own communities over the next thirty days. This deadline ensures that the knowledge gained translates into tangible civic engagement and resilience-building efforts.

The workshop complements the ongoing advocacy of Ciris through its reality series Pusong Bayani. This series highlights the lives and livelihoods of Filipino communities and individuals connected to the West Philippine Sea. Viewers can watch the series on the Pusong Bayani YouTube channel to further understand the human impact of these geopolitical issues.