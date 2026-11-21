Fiona, the beloved Nile hippopotamus who became an internet sensation, died Thursday at age 9 after accidentally swallowing a visitor's knit hat. The Cincinnati Zoo tried supportive care but could not save her, and her death drew comparisons to the 2016 killing of gorilla Harambe.

Fiona, the beloved Nile hippopotamus who became a global internet sensation after her premature birth, died Thursday at the Cincinnati Zoo in Ohio after accidentally swallowing a visitor's knit hat, the zoo said.

She was nine years old. The hat was thrown into her enclosure about 12 days earlier by a zoo visitor. It struck a ceiling fan and deflected through a small opening above the viewing windows into the hippo habitat, a zoo spokesperson said. The incident was an accident.

Also read Fiona the Hippo Dies After Failed Medical Attempts to Remove Swallowed Hat

The zoo's veterinary team provided immediate supportive care, hoping the foreign object would pass through her digestive system. Director of Animal Health Mike Wenninger said the team gave her rectal fluids and medications to reduce nausea and encourage eating to help push the hat through. But her condition did not improve over the following days. The team also struggled to pinpoint the exact location of the swallowed hat.

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Surgery was not considered viable because of her size and the difficulty of administering anesthesia, partly due to her thick, oily skin. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome, the zoo said. Fiona died more than a week after swallowing the hat.

Fiona Lifted Spirits After Harambe

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief in Cincinnati and beyond, along with comparisons to the 2016 killing of Harambe, a 17-year-old endangered gorilla that was fatally shot by zoo workers after a little boy fell into his exhibit. That episode brought months of international backlash. The outrage faded the next year with Fiona's premature birth, which brought positive attention back to the reeling zoo.

Videos and blog posts showed her taking a bottle, splashing in a pool and learning to run, capturing hearts worldwide and helping restore the zoo's image. After Harambe was killed, the zoo reopened its gorilla exhibit with a higher, reinforced barrier. Tongue-in-cheek online petitions sought to add his face to Mount Rushmore and the dollar bill.

A more somber Justice for Harambe petition sought to hold the boy's mother responsible, but the county prosecutor determined there was no cause for charges. Fiona was the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in more than 50 years and was one of its most popular attractions. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval expressed condolences, remembering her as a symbol of perseverance and joy for the city.

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Fiona Death Highlights Safety Risks

Fiona's accidental death is not the first time a zoo animal has died from eating an object that found its way into a pen. Two years ago, a rare antelope choked to death after eating the plastic lid from a squeezable fruit pouch at a Tennessee zoo. In 2014, a polar bear at a German zoo died after swallowing a jacket dropped into his enclosure by a visitor.

In 1923, a hippo died after a small boy threw a rubber ball into its mouth, according to the Field Museum in Chicago, which confirmed Friday that a museum taxidermist created a lifelike mold of the hippo's remains. Still, the accidental nature of Fiona's death has not dampened the despair. Facebook user Marianne King posted Thursday that the two saddest days in all her time in Cincinnati came from the zoo: first Harambe's death, then Fiona's.

City Mourns Hippo Loss

Joanne Prater, who lives in the Cincinnati suburb of Loveland, attended a high school fundraiser Thursday evening and said every person she spoke with talked about how sad they were about Fiona and compared it to Harambe. They are tokens of Cincinnati, Prater said. You cannot say Fiona or Harambe without everybody knowing who that is here in Cincinnati. She added that both deaths could have been prevented, but unfortunately accidents do happen.

Dino Buddies, a local wildlife outreach company, issued a statement saying that as devastated as people are, they cannot begin to fathom the grief that Fiona's keepers, veterinary team and the entire Cincinnati Zoo family are experiencing. The group hoped everyone would extend those individuals compassion, kindness and grace as they mourn the loss of an animal they loved so deeply. Some social media users condemned the zoo, saying it needs to better protect its animals. Others called for compassion for the staff.