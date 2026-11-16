CIIE 2026 Set Record $85.45 Billion Deals With Record 4142 Exhibitors

The ninth China International Import Expo in Shanghai concluded with $85.45 billion in deals, showcasing global tech giants and small businesses on Nov 10, 2026.

The ninth China International Import Expo ( CIIE) officially concluded in Shanghai on November 10, 2026, establishing a new benchmark for global trade engagement. Xiao Lu, an official with the CIIE Bureau, announced that the value of one-year intended deals reached a record high of $85.45 billion. This figure represents a 2.3 percent increase from the previous edition of the event.

Record Scale and Exhibition Metrics

This year's expo attracted a record 4,142 exhibitors, marking the largest participation in the event's history. The business exhibition area expanded to a record 370,000 square meters, providing unprecedented space for global showcases. For the first time, the number of participating Fortune Global 500 companies and industry leaders exceeded 300, highlighting the high-level corporate commitment to the Chinese market.

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The six-day event, which started on November 5, also featured a record 485 exhibits making their global, Asian, or China debuts. This represents a significant jump from the 461 debut exhibits at the previous edition. Free exhibition space for the least developed countries increased by 17 percent this year, enabling broader international participation from emerging economies.

US exhibitors maintained their dominant presence, occupying the largest exhibition area among all participating countries and regions for the eighth consecutive year. American companies utilized over 50,000 square meters of space to display their latest innovations and products to Chinese buyers and industry observers.

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Technological Innovations and Global Debuts

Technological highlights dominated the Intelligent Industry and Information Technology exhibition area, drawing significant attention from visitors and industry experts. US chipmaker Qualcomm showcased the world's first 6G terminal prototype outside a laboratory setting, demonstrating the next generation of wireless connectivity standards.

German engineering giant Bosch made the global debut of an AI-powered home climate control system. This innovative technology optimizes temperature settings and energy use, reflecting the growing integration of artificial intelligence into residential infrastructure. The display underscored the increasing focus on smart, energy-efficient solutions in the consumer technology sector.

Other technological showcases included disassembled models of humanoid robots at the Hexagon booth and companion robot dogs from Sony. Visitors also interacted with marine robots at the Seahi Robotics booth and viewed humanoid robots displayed by Siemens. These demonstrations highlighted the rapid advancements in robotics and automation technologies available to global markets.

Consumer Goods and Market Expansion

Consumer innovations also drew considerable attention, with brands targeting specific niche markets through exclusive product launches. Canadian sportswear brand lululemon made the global debut of a running vest designed for cold weather conditions. The product is scheduled to launch first in China on December 8, indicating a strategic focus on the Chinese consumer market for new product releases.

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The expo also served as a vital platform for emerging innovators and small businesses. This year's innovation incubation section featured 633 projects from nearly 40 countries and regions, an increase of almost 20 percent from the previous edition. This growth demonstrates the expanding role of the CIIE in supporting micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) seeking international exposure.

The ninth edition brought together 51 trade delegations and over 700 sub-delegations, facilitating high-level diplomatic and commercial interactions. The number of registered visitors exceeded 470,000, surpassing last year's figure and reflecting strong public and professional interest in the event. The event effectively connected global suppliers with one of the world's largest import markets.

Economic Context and Future Outlook

China has remained the world's second-largest import market for 17 consecutive years, importing more than 90 trillion yuan, or approximately $13.4 trillion worth of goods, between 2021 and 2025. The country's 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030) calls for expanding imports and continuing to host the CIIE, underscoring the expo's role in China's broader opening-up agenda. This policy framework ensures the event's continuity as a key pillar of national economic strategy.

With the CIIE set to hold its 10th edition next year, preparations are already underway. According to the bureau, 143 companies and institutions have already signed up for the 2027 edition. Over 100,000 square meters of exhibition space have already been booked, signaling strong confidence in the event's ability to drive future trade and innovation.