CIDG to file complaint against Padilla and dela Rosa for obstruction of justice

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) will file a complaint against Senator Robin Padilla and Senator Ronald dela Rosa for obstruction of justice and interfering with the arrest of dela Rosa. The CIDG stated that the transport of dela Rosa was not a mere hitch ride on Padilla's car, but a highly coordinated and pre-planned logistical maneuver to avoid detection while escaping the Senate premises on May 14, 2026.

The Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) announced on Wednesday that it will file a complaint against Senator Ronald dela Rosa and Senator Robin Padilla for obstruction of justice and interfering with the arrest of dela Rosa.

The CIDG stated that the transport of dela Rosa was not a mere hitch ride on Padilla's car, but a highly coordinated and pre-planned logistical maneuver to avoid detection while escaping the Senate premises on May 14, 2026. The CIDG also revealed that there was another vehicle tailing Padilla's car, which served as a security escort and backup car during the maneuver.

The CIDG emphasized that any act of obstruction of justice will be met with criminal prosecution, and that when individuals actively interfere in the arrest or assist in the evasion of criminal offenders to avoid prosecution, it undermines the justice system and compromises public order. Meanwhile, Padilla shared a message of gratitude to Allah on his Facebook page, citing some verses from the Quran about patience, perseverance, and faith.

He expressed thanks to Allah for the blessings and prayed that he will not be left behind. The International Criminal Court (ICC) had previously confirmed that it had issued an arrest warrant against dela Rosa in connection with the killings under the war on drugs during the administration of Rodrigo Duterte. After a five-month absence from Senate sessions, dela Rosa appeared on May 11 and voted to remove Senate President Tito Sotto and replace him with Senator Alan Peter Cayetano.

Agents of the National Bureau of Investigation attempted to arrest dela Rosa but failed. The Senate then placed dela Rosa under its custody to prevent his arrest. While the Senate building was on lockdown and dela Rosa was under protective custody on May 13, there were reports of gunshots inside the building. dela Rosa was later released from Senate custody on May 14.

An investigation and review of CCTV cameras showed that dela Rosa and Padilla left the Senate premises together. Padilla later claimed that he did not help dela Rosa escape, but instead followed him in his car and dropped him off in Makati. Dela Rosa's allies also claimed that there was no valid arrest warrant against the senator. Cayetano stated that dela Rosa left the Senate voluntarily and could not be considered as having escaped





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Obstruction Of Justice Senator Ronald Dela Rosa Senator Robin Padilla Philippine National Police-CIDG International Criminal Court

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