CIDG Recommends Criminal Charges Against Mao Aplasca Over Senate Shooting Incident

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) has recommended the filing of criminal charges against suspended Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca and two members of his office over the May 13 shooting incident at the Senate. The CIDG found no legal basis for the use of firearms by Aplasca and the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) under Republic Act No. 11917, or the Private Security Services Industry Act.

Screengrabs from official CCTV footage released by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) on May 19, 2026, showing how suspended Acting Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca acted amid tensions at the Senate building on the evening of May 13, 2026.

Frame one shows Aplasca (rightmost) giving a ‘lock and load’ order to members of various security units around the Senate. Frame 2 shows Aplasca (center) with his long firearm running back at the hallway as lights go out. Frame 3 shows him at left with one of his staff behind him seemingly firing at no one.

Police have recommended Wednesday the filing of criminal charges against suspended Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Mao Aplasca and two members of his office over the May 13 shooting incident at the Senate. Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) director Major General Robert Alexander Morico II said investigators found no legal basis for the use of firearms by Aplasca and the Office of the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms (OSAA) under Republic Act No. 11917, or the Private Security Services Industry Act.

Morico said the CIDG would forward its findings and recommendations to the Department of Justice (DOJ) for review and possible action. The investigation remains ongoing and is also focused on identifying individuals who may have provided Aplasca with inaccurate information that contributed to the confrontation. Morico also urged OSAA personnel to cooperate with the investigation and appear before CIDG investigators.

The incident might have been avoided if communication between the Senate security office and the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) security personnel had been properly coordinated





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Senate Senate Sergeant-At-Arms Mao Aplasca Shooting Incident Private Security Services Industry Act Republic Act No. 11917 Criminal Investigation And Detection Group (CI Department Of Justice (DOJ) Interior And Local Government Secretary Jonvic Philippine National Police Government Service Insurance System (GSIS)

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