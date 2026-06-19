CIDG finds inconsistencies in Ateneo's account of athletes' deaths

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) found inconsistencies in the accounts of the players and the coaching staff of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) men's basketball team regarding the tragedy in Dipaculao, Aurora. Students from the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City protested outside the campus on June 19, 2026, following the deaths of athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili. The two drowned while training in Aurora on June 8.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( CIDG ) found inconsistencies in the accounts of the players and the coaching staff of the Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) men's basketball team regarding the tragedy in Dipaculao , Aurora .

Students from the Ateneo de Manila University in Quezon City protested outside the campus on June 19, 2026, following the deaths of athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili. The two drowned while training in Aurora on June 8.

Resigned head coach Thomas Anthony 'Tab' Baldwin, assistant coach Dean Castaño and team manager Emmanuel Fernandez, as well as other university officials, were among those who appeared before the CIDG fact-finding probe on the drowning of student athletes Rene Clert Baterbonia and Divine Adili on June 8. Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who was present during the questioning, told reporters that the players were in the water while the coaches were on shore.

Remulla did not disclose the specifics of the supposed inconsistencies, only noted that the players were in the water while the coaches were on shore. Investigators were also checking the claims of the resort where the team-building activity took place that the team was advised not to go too far from the shore. The CIDG earlier said the activity happened over 700 meters from the resort, a location so remote there were no houses or people around.

Remulla said the drone footage that Baldwin was asked to bring was too short to provide a fuller picture of what happened. He said Baldwin was able to operate the drone during the height of the incident. The Ateneo community, led by the student council, held a walkout on Friday as it continues to seek justice, accountability, and clarity from the administration regarding the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Photos of late Ateneo student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili are displayed on an LED board at the Ateneo de Manila University seen along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on June 19, 2026. The Ateneo community, led by the student council, held a walkout on Friday as it continues to seek justice, accountability, and clarity from the administration regarding the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. Fr.

Roberto Yap SJ, ADMU president, did not show up because the university's graduation ceremony coincided with the CIDG investigation. His appearance was rescheduled on Thursday. Remulla said investigators were also checking the claims of the resort where the team-building activity took place that the team was advised not to go too far from the shore. The CIDG earlier said the activity happened over 700 meters from the resort, a location so remote there were no houses or people around.

Remulla said the drone footage that Baldwin was asked to bring was too short to provide a fuller picture of what happened. He said Baldwin was able to operate the drone during the height of the incident. The Ateneo community, led by the student council, held a walkout on Friday as it continues to seek justice, accountability, and clarity from the administration regarding the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora.

Photos of late Ateneo student-athletes Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili are displayed on an LED board at the Ateneo de Manila University seen along Katipunan Avenue in Quezon City on June 19, 2026. The Ateneo community, led by the student council, held a walkout on Friday as it continues to seek justice, accountability, and clarity from the administration regarding the deaths of Baterbonia and Adili during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora





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Ateneo De Manila University CIDG Inconsistencies Athletes' Deaths Team-Building Activity Dipaculao Aurora

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