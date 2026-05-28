CIDG Chief: Two Incidents Related, Investigation Ongoing

The Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief, Police Major General Robert Morico II, has stated that two incidents are related, but the investigation is already with the Department of Justice.

The Philippine National Police 's (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( CIDG ) chief, Police Major General Robert Morico II, has stated that two incidents are related, but the investigation is already with the Department of Justice.

Morico declined to conclude whether the Senate shooting incident was staged or deliberately used as a supervening event to justify Dela Rosa's exit from the Senate. Dela Rosa was under the protective custody of the upper chamber on May 13, when gunshots were heard inside the building of the legislative body. The tribunal has issued an arrest warrant for Dela Rosa in connection with the killings under the war on drugs. Dela Rosa's lawyer, Atty.

Israelito Torreon, said that they will file an appeal with the PNP over its decision to revoke his firearms license. A backup pickup vehicle had allegedly been waiting outside the Senate premises after Dela Rosa and his companions left the building. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the CIDG is working closely with the Department of Justice to determine the facts surrounding the shooting.

The PNP has stated that they will cooperate fully with the investigation and provide any necessary assistance. The incident has sparked widespread debate and discussion in the Philippines, with many calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Philippine government has pledged to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for the shooting are held accountable.

The investigation is expected to be completed soon, and the results will be made public once the investigation is finished. The incident has raised concerns about the safety and security of lawmakers and their staff, and the government has promised to take steps to ensure their protection. The CIDG is working closely with the Senate to provide additional security measures and to ensure that the incident does not happen again.

The Philippine National Police is committed to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens, including lawmakers and their staff. The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the CIDG is working closely with the Department of Justice to determine the facts surrounding the shooting. The Philippine government has promised to take all necessary steps to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for the shooting are held accountable.

The incident has sparked widespread debate and discussion in the Philippines, with many calling for a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The Philippine National Police is committed to upholding the law and protecting the rights of all citizens, including lawmakers and their staff. The CIDG is working closely with the Senate to provide additional security measures and to ensure that the incident does not happen again.

The Philippine government has pledged to ensure that justice is served and that those responsible for the shooting are held accountable. The investigation is expected to be completed soon, and the results will be made public once the investigation is finished





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Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation And Detection Group CIDG Department Of Justice Senate Shooting Incident

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