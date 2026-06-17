CIDG Challenges 'Natural Accident' Claim in Ateneo Basketball Players' Drowning

The CIDG disputes initial police findings that the deaths of Ateneo Blue Eagles players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili were a 'natural accident'. The investigation continues as more team members provide statements.

The Philippine National Police's Criminal Investigation and Detection Group ( CIDG ) has countered the initial claims by Aurora police that the drowning deaths of Ateneo Blue Eagles basketball players Rene Baterbonia and Divine Adili were a 'natural accident'.

The incident occurred on June 8 during a team-building activity in Dipaculao, Aurora. According to CIDG spokesman Capt. Ryan Morico, the majority of the Ateneo men's basketball team were in the waters, located about 700 meters away from their resort. Morico stated that the sea conditions at the time were a key factor being examined.

He also revealed that several team members, including a foreign player, ingested water due to strong currents, underscoring the hazardous conditions. The CIDG's statement comes over a week after Aurora police, led by Provincial Director Col. Samuel Pineda, declared the incident a pure accident with no foul play. Pineda had said, in Filipino, 'Based on the statements we got from people who were with them, this incident was purely accident.

What happened was a natural accident.

' However, the CIDG is now working to establish the exact positions of each individual at the scene and determine who was swept away by the currents. Morico emphasized that obtaining statements from all present individuals is crucial to reconstructing the events. On Wednesday, multiple Ateneo men's basketball team members appeared before both the CIDG and the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to give their statements.

Those who appeared before the CIDG were players present at the team building, while the NBI interviewed both current and past members of the team. The CIDG has also summoned first responders from the scene, following allegations regarding the response to Adili's distress.

Additionally, former team manager Christopher 'Epok' Quimpo, assistant coaches Reynaldo Jacinto Jr., Dean Castaño, and Sandro Soriano have been placed under immigration lookout. The Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) allows monitoring of their movements but does not prevent them from leaving the country. The investigation remains ongoing as authorities piece together the circumstances that led to the tragic deaths





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Ateneo Blue Eagles Rene Baterbonia Divine Adili Drowning CIDG Aurora Team-Building Investigation

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