CICC Undersec.'s speech on cybercrime; two Facebook screen recordings led to arrest

Cloudtek May 2026 | An undersec of Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center, the CICC, made a statement regarding cybercrime charges against an individual. Two screen recordings on Facebook resulted in an investigation against the suspect.

Nipasaka og reklamong cybercrime ang Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center ( CICC ) batok kang Atty. Jeryll Harold Respicio tungod sa giingong mga post niini sa social media nga maka-ulhog og sedisyon o rebelyon.

Sa usa ka press conference sa opisina sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) sa Pasay City niadtong Biyernes, Mayo 22, 2026, gipadayag ni CICC Undersecretary Aboy Paraiso nga iyang gipasaka ang reklamo ngadto sa NBI tungod sa mga paglapas ubos sa Revised Penal Code, nga naay kalabutan sa Republic Act 10175 o ang Cybercrime Prevention Act. ’This is a case of crime against public order committed online, and we do not tolerate such acts...

We’ve been advocating for the responsible use of social media, and we expect this especially from professionals and public officials like him,’ matod ni Paraiso





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Cybersec Cybercrime Politician CICC Screen Recordings

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