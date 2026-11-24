Christmas festivities have officially begun across the Philippines with elaborate tree lightings in Rizal and Bataan, alongside ceremonies at the House of Representatives and the Senate, featuring unique recycled art and festive performances.

Christmas festivities have officially begun in various parts of the country as communities and government institutions welcome the holiday season with colorful decorations, Christmas tree lighting ceremonies, and special performances.

Recycled Christmas Trees Light Up Binangonan

This widespread celebration marks the start of the holiday spirit across the nation, bringing people together through shared traditions and public events. According to Ivan Mayrina's report on "24 Oras" on Tuesday, three unique Christmas trees made from recycled materials were illuminated in Binangonan, Rizal. These innovative displays were crafted using items such as plastic bottles and fishing nets, showcasing the creativity and resourcefulness of local residents.

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The event in Binangonan also featured an open mic program that gave everyone an opportunity to showcase their singing talents for the gathered crowd. Meanwhile, a giant Christmas tree adorned with colorful ornaments and gift boxes became the centerpiece of the holiday display at the plaza in Balanga City, Bataan. The celebration in Bataan featured vibrant dance and fire performances, drawing large crowds to witness the spectacle.

The plaza was additionally illuminated by vibrant Christmas lanterns and giant star decorations, creating a festive atmosphere for attendees. The city also opened Banchetto de Balanga, an event providing local entrepreneurs and other sectors an opportunity to showcase and sell their products to the public. The Christmas spirit was also felt at the House of Representatives, where two Christmas trees were lit during a formal ceremony.

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Congressional And Senate Holiday Ceremonies

This ceremony was attended by lawmakers and congressional employees, highlighting the government's participation in the seasonal celebrations. At the Senate, the lighting of its Christmas tree was made even more festive with a spectacular fireworks display. This addition of pyrotechnics enhanced the joyous mood of the legislative branch during the holiday season. The coordinated events in Rizal, Bataan, and the national capital region demonstrate a unified national approach to celebrating the Christmas holidays.

Local communities and national institutions alike are embracing the season with elaborate displays and community-focused activities. The use of recycled materials in Rizal highlights a growing trend of sustainable and creative holiday decorations in the Philippines. Bataan's combination of performances and local commerce through Banchetto de Balanga supports local economic activity during the festive season. The legislative buildings in Manila have traditionally been centers of holiday cheer, with this year's events continuing that proud tradition.

Sustainable Decor And Local Economic Boost

The House of Representatives' lighting of two trees suggests a larger scale of decoration compared to previous years. The Senate's fireworks display added a dramatic flair to what is typically a more formal governmental event. Reports from GMA News and correspondent Jade Veronique Yap/CDC confirm the widespread nature of these celebrations. The events serve as a testament to the Filipino spirit of community and celebration during the longest Christmas season in the world.

Residents in Binangonan and Balanga were treated to visual spectacles that combined art, culture, and local pride. The open mic events in Rizal provided a platform for local talent, fostering community engagement and participation. Entrepreneurs in Bataan benefited from the increased foot traffic generated by the holiday plaza decorations. Lawmakers and employees at the national legislature shared in the joy of the season through official ceremonies.

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The combination of grassroots community efforts and formal governmental events creates a comprehensive national holiday narrative. These celebrations are expected to continue with more events scheduled across different provinces in the coming weeks.