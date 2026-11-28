Choco Mucho moved within one win of a first PVL bronze medal after sweeping Nxled, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22, in Game 1 of the 2026 All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series battle for bronze.

Choco Mucho moved within one win of a first podium finish in two years after sweeping Nxled, 25-14, 25-23, 25-22, in Game 1 of the battle for bronze in the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series on Saturday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Choco Mucho Sweeps Nxled in Opener

The Flying Titans, who last secured a medal in the 2023 and 2024 All-Filipino Conferences after finishing as runners-up to Creamline, leaned on the tandem of Sisi Rondina-Rosales and Eya Laure to vent their ire and sweep the top-seeded Chameleons, who were also coming off a shock semifinals loss to Farm Fresh. Rondina-Rosales led the way with a double-double of 12 points and 11 excellent receptions, while Laure chipped in 11 markers as the Flying Titans bounced back from their semifinal heartbreak to, coincidentally, Creamline.

Also read Farm Fresh stuns Nxled, faces Creamline in PVL finals

A win on Tuesday would mark the franchise's first bronze medal in the league. If the Chameleons level the series and win on Tuesday, they will have to wait and see whether the Creamline-Farm Fresh championship series reaches a Game 3 before a third match is scheduled.

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If the championship series does not go to a rubber match, the battle for bronze will be decided by the superior set-point ratio, on which the Flying Titans had more of the advantage after winning via sweep in Game 1. Alina Bicar orchestrated 15 excellent sets along with eight excellent digs to activate middle blocker Maddie Madayag, allowing her to score nine points for Choco Mucho.

Coach Praises Team's Huge Victory

Choco Mucho head coach Dante Alinsunurin said the win was huge for a team that had waited a long time for another podium finish.

"Malaking bagay para sa amin 'to lalo na matagal na kaming hindi naka-podium finish kaya sobrang thankful ako sa naging performance nila at sa aging response nila sa challenge ko sa kanila na kailangan this year, makuha yung goal namin," Alinsunurin said. Rondina-Rosales echoed the sentiment, saying the team will take whatever podium finish is given to them and that the win was a result of their hard work.

Key Players Support Team Effort

Rondina-Rosales and Laure were not the only ones who helped put Choco Mucho on the brink of a bronze-medal finish. Nxled, which was unbeaten in the elimination round before losing its twice-to-beat bonus against the Foxies, kept the game close in Set 3 with Irah Jaboneta pulling them to within two, 10-12.

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The Flying Titans drew from their bench to pull away momentarily, with outside spiker Jewel Encarnacion unloading two straight hits from the left wing to create a comfortable 17-11 cushion before middle blocker Jen Villegas powered a 3-0 run that made it a 20-14 advantage for Choco Mucho. Nxled, though, mounted a desperate fightback fueled by veteran middle blocker MJ Phillips, whose four straight points capped a 5-1 rampage that trimmed the gap to just two, 19-21.

The Flying Titans had to hold their breath in the closing moments after a service error from Rondina-Rosales allowed Nxled to pull within a point, 22-23. But Choco Mucho heaved a sigh of relief when Phillips sent her serve wide before Laure challenged the block of Jackie Acuna and Myla Pablo to seal the win with a kill.

The Nxled side was led by three-time MVP Brooke Van Sickle, who churned out 13 points, and MJ Phillips, who slammed 10 points, but it was not enough to snap the team's three-game skid. Nxled, the first-seeded team in the semifinals, absorbed back-to-back losses from the hands of the Finals-bound Farm Fresh Foxies that led them to be relegated to the battle-for-bronze match.

Game 2 of the bronze series is set for Tuesday, with Choco Mucho looking to close out the series and claim the first bronze medal in franchise history.