Choco Mucho Flying Titans advance to the 2026-27 PVL All-Filipino Conference semifinals, ending a long drought with a win over PLDT. Stars Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina lead the charge.

The Choco Mucho Flying Titans have secured their spot in the semifinals of the 2026-27 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference, marking a significant resurgence for the franchise after a prolonged absence from the final four. Eya Laure and Sisi Rondina, the team's formidable duo, have been instrumental in this achievement, leveraging their non-verbal synergy to dominate opponents. The pair, who have established a deep understanding on the court, now face a challenging path forward as they must defeat their sister team, Creamline Cool Smashers, twice to reach the finals.

Semifinal Journey Begins Against Creamline

The Flying Titans will face Creamline Cool Smashers in the semifinals on Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City, a match that promises intense rivalry given the teams' shared corporate lineage. Sisi Rondina acknowledged the difficulty of the upcoming series, noting that the team must approach the challenge with the same focused mindset that carried them through the previous rounds. She emphasized that her communication with Eya Laure is so refined that a simple exchange of glances is often sufficient for both players to anticipate each other's moves and strategies during critical moments in the game.

Also read Creamline Volleyball Team Secures Twice-to-Beat Bonus After 3-Game Slump

Laure and Rondina Return to Form

This semifinal appearance marks the first time Laure and Rondina have competed together in the playoffs since Laure signed with the Flying Titans in 2026. The two stars had been occupied with national team commitments earlier in the year, with Laure anchoring the Alas Pilipinas indoor volleyball team and Rondina representing the country in beach volleyball. Their return to the club court has brought a renewed sense of purpose and tactical discipline to Choco Mucho, who were looking to break a difficult streak that had kept them out of the late-stage tournaments for an extended period.

Breaking the Semifinal Slump Against PLDT

Choco Mucho ended its year and a half semifinals slump by defeating the PLDT High Speed Hitters in a decisive match on Thursday. Sisi Rondina led the team's scoring effort with 21 points, providing the offensive firepower necessary to overcome a tough opponent. Eya Laure supported the attack with 11 points, demonstrating efficiency in clutch situations to help secure the victory. The win not only advanced the team but also validated the strategic adjustments made by the coaching staff and the players during their preparation.

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Mindset Shift and Team Leadership

Eya Laure highlighted a significant transformation in her mental approach following her return from the Asian Games, citing a huge improvement in her mindset as a key factor in the team's success. She and Rondina have been working to instill a culture of dissatisfaction with the status quo within the locker room, urging teammates to remain hungry for improvement. The duo emphasized the importance of adhering strictly to work assignments provided by the coaches, promising to demonstrate greater patience and execution in the upcoming high-stakes matches against Creamline.

Path to the Finals Remains Challenging

The Flying Titans now face a formidable hurdle in the form of Creamline Cool Smashers, requiring two victories in the semifinals series to advance to the finals. The team must maintain the high level of performance and cohesion they displayed in their elimination round matches to overcome the stacked roster of their sister franchise. With the series scheduled for Tuesday, Choco Mucho is preparing to leverage its internal synergy and recent momentum to navigate the uphill battle ahead in the 2026-27 PVL All-Filipino Conference.