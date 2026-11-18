Jewel Encarnacion leads Choco Mucho to historic upset against Creamline in 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference. Teamwork and resilience define the Flying Titans' breakthrough victory at Araneta Coliseum.

On November 12, 2026, the Choco Mucho Flying Titans secured a historic five-set victory over the Creamline Cool Smashers at the Araneta Coliseum during the PVL All-Filipino Conference Siklab Series. This win marks only the third time the two-time silver medalist franchise has defeated the eleven-time champion Creamline in their head-to-head history, which began when the Flying Titans were established in 2019. The emotional triumph was capped by Jewel Encarnacion earning the Player of the Game award, highlighting a significant milestone for the journeyman spiker in her third professional league team.

Encarnacion Wins Player of Game Award

Jewel Encarnacion became the first player in her PVL career to receive the Player of the Game award, a distinction that brought her to tears during the on-court interview. She emphasized the significance of the honor, noting that it was made sweeter by securing a win against their Rebisco-affiliated sister team and a perennial champion squad. Her emotional reaction underscored the importance of individual recognition within the highly competitive framework of the Premier Volleyball League.

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While established stars like Sisi Rondina-Rosales, Eya Laure, Jema Galanza, and Alyssa Valdez frequently secure such accolades, this award held special weight for Encarnacion as an unheralded role player. The former University of the Philippines star expressed that every recognition counts significantly more for those fighting to maintain their positions on loaded rosters. Her achievement serves as a testament to the value of consistent performance and mental resilience in professional sports.

Tactical Breakdown of Fifth Set Victory

The Flying Titans overcame a challenging match by leveraging their depth during the decisive fifth set, where Creamline key player Eya Laure struggled with a noticeable back issue. Encarnacion contributed ten points and nine excellent receptions, playing a crucial part in the late escape and the closeout effort. Her performance exemplified a textbook next-man-up response, filling the void left by Laure's reduced effectiveness during the critical moments of the match.

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The victory at the packed Araneta Coliseum showcased the strategic depth of the Choco Mucho roster, which included Dante Alinsunurin's spiker rotation. With established outside hitters and opposite wingers like Des Cheng, Isa Molde, and Mean Mendrez competing for minutes, the team's ability to adapt was on full display. Encarnacion's contributions in the fifth set demonstrated how specialized role players can alter the trajectory of a marquee matchup.

Roster Competition and Team Dynamics

Encarnacion, a former UP star, faced significant challenges in securing a spot on the Choco Mucho roster, which features a deep pool of talent including Kat Tolentino, Caitlin Viray, Dindin Manabat, and Ayesha Juegos. Her journey began after the Cignal Super Spikers went on leave, following her signing as a free agent after her rookie contract with the Galeries Tower Highrisers expired. Despite the intense competition for roster spots, she has embraced the team's culture and committed to giving back to the Rebisco community.

Encarnacion stated that she focuses on performing her specific duties rather than trying to fill a big role, which helps minimize added pressure. She emphasized the importance of teamwork and showing her strengths while minimizing her weaknesses. Her approach reflects the collaborative spirit within the Choco Mucho Flying Titans, where every member understands the necessity of supporting one another to succeed in a league with multiple team disbandments and shifting dynamics.

Historic Context of Choco Mucho vs Creamline

The rivalry between Choco Mucho and Creamline has been heavily one-sided historically, with the Flying Titans having only two wins in twenty-one meetings prior to this match. The November 12, 2026, victory at the Araneta Coliseum breaks this pattern and signals a potential shift in the competitive balance of the PVL. The crowd-drawing nature of the Siklab Series highlights the growing popularity of these marquee matchups among volleyball fans.

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This historic win for the two-time silver medalist Choco Mucho stands in stark contrast to the eleven-time champion status of the Creamline Cool Smashers. The emotional response from the team, including Encarnacion's tears, reflects the magnitude of defeating their sister team and a dominant force in the league. As the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference continues, this match will be remembered as a pivotal moment for the Flying Titans and their role players.