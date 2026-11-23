The Armed Forces of the Philippines report a surge in Chinese maritime presence with 48 vessels recorded, up from 19, following the recent ASEAN Summit. This increase comes as diplomatic efforts to finalize a Code of Conduct reach significant milestones between Manila and Beijing.

The number of Chinese vessels operating in the West Philippine Sea surged to 48 in the past week, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

This sharp increase follows the conclusion of the ASEAN Summit 2026 and marks a significant escalation in maritime presence within the contested waters. Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, the AFP spokesperson for the West Philippine Sea, provided the details during an interview on Super Radyo dzBB. He confirmed that 48 Chinese vessels were specifically recorded between November 17 and November 23. This figure represents a substantial rise from the previous monitoring period.

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Chinese Vessel Surge After ASEAN Summit

Between November 9 and November 16, only 19 Chinese vessels were recorded in the same maritime domain. The doubling of vessel numbers has raised immediate concerns regarding maritime security in the region. Trinidad commented on the timing of this surge relative to diplomatic events. He stated in Filipino that during the ASEAN Summit, China showed a reduction in the number of ships they placed in Philippine Exclusive Economic Zones.

Despite the diplomatic signal, the subsequent weeks saw a marked increase in activity. The military continues to monitor these movements closely through a comprehensive multi-domain approach to surveillance and tracking. The Philippines maintains its monitoring capabilities through sea-based, air-based, land-based, and space-based systems. These integrated assets allow for a continuous and robust observation of foreign vessel movements across the vast maritime area.

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Civilian maritime auxiliaries play a crucial role in this intelligence network. Filipino fisherfolk and seafarers actively contribute by providing photographs, videos, and detailed reports of foreign vessel movements. Trinidad emphasized that this civilian intelligence supplements the military's own capabilities significantly. This collaboration allows the Philippines to know almost in real time when foreign vessels enter its sovereign waters.

South China Sea Dispute Context

Tensions remain high as Beijing continues to claim almost all of the South China Sea. This strategic waterway serves as a conduit for more than $3 trillion in annual shipborne commerce. Several nations have overlapping claims in the area, including the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Brunei. The dispute has intensified diplomatic and military posturing among the involved states.

The Philippine government has renamed parts of the South China Sea within its territory as the West Philippine Sea. This renaming is intended to reinforce the country's legal and territorial claims to the waters. The West Philippine Sea refers to maritime areas on the western side of the Philippine archipelago. This includes the Luzon Sea and waters around, within, and adjacent to the Kalayaan Island Group.

Philippine Legal Claims and Arbitration Ruling

It also covers the waters around Bajo de Masinloc, known internationally as Scarborough Shoal. These areas are central to the ongoing sovereignty disputes in the region. In 2016, the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague ruled in favor of the Philippines. The court determined that China's extensive claims in the South China Sea had no legal basis under international law.

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Meanwhile, diplomatic channels remain open for conflict resolution. President Marcos noted that ASEAN and China are working to finalize the definition of terms for the Code of Conduct. The Code of Conduct negotiations are reported to be 85% to 90% complete. This progress indicates a potential pathway to de-escalating tensions through agreed-upon rules and frameworks.

Diplomatic Progress and Military Modernization

China has also asserted that its ties with ASEAN are stronger amid growing unilateralism and conflict globally. This statement underscores the geopolitical complexity surrounding the South China Sea dispute. The Armed Forces of the Philippines continue to prioritize modernization and defense posture enhancement. Recent US arms sales and military financing are expected to bolster these capabilities further.

The combination of enhanced military hardware and civilian intelligence sharing aims to secure national interests. The Philippines seeks to maintain peace while asserting its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea.