Chinese rocket launch likely caused glowing lights in the Philippines, says PhilSA

The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) has stated that the glowing lights observed in the Philippines on Tuesday evening were most likely caused by the launch of a Chinese rocket.

The glowing lights seen over parts of the Philippines on Tuesday evening were likely caused by the launch of a Chinese rocket, the Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) said on Wednesday.

In an advisory, PhilSA said the phenomenon observed at about 8:10 p.m. on May 12 was 'highly likely' due to the passage of the Long March 6A or Chang Zheng 6A rocket launched by China. This Chinese rocket was launched from Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center at 7:58 p.m. (Manila time).

The phenomenon is commonly called a 'space jellyfish', which occurs when a rocket's exhaust plume, released at high altitudes, is directly illuminated by sunlight while observers on the ground remain in darkness. Unlike recent rocket launches from China's coastal spaceports, no debris drop zones from this launch were projected over Philippine territory or waters





gmanews / 🏆 11. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

China Rocket Space Jellyfish Launch Philippines

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Philippines’ FDI net inflows fall 31% in FebruaryBusinessWorld: The leading and most trusted source of business news and analysis in the Philippines

Read more »

Onic Philippines Extends Comeback Victory Streak Against Aurora Gaming in MPL Philippines, Dimming Playoff HopesOnic Philippines secured a 2-1 reverse sweep against Aurora Gaming in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Season 17 Week 7. The win boosted Onic's playoff push while further dimming Aurora's playoff hopes. Frince 'Super Frince' Ramirez and Cyric 'K1NGKONG' Perez were outstanding in the crucial encounters.

Read more »

Chinese rocket debris may have fallen near Bajo de Masinloc, Mindoro, Palawan —PhilSAYour Trusted Online Source, The News Authority of the Filipino.

Read more »

PhilSA warns vs. Chinese rocket debris falling into PH EEZTHE Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) on Monday confirmed the launch of China’s Long March 7 rocket and warned the public over possible debris falling

Read more »