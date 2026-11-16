Li Qiang touts China-ASEAN trade at Manila summit as Trump prepares to arrive

Chinese Premier Li Qiang praised China-ASEAN economic ties at the Manila summit, citing over $1 trillion in trade and $500 billion in investment, as US President Donald Trump prepares to arrive and protests are expected.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Monday, November 16, hailed what he called truly extraordinary achievements of China and Southeast Asia, expressing Beijing's commitment to free trade at a regional summit ahead of US President Donald Trump's arrival in Manila.

In remarks to leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Li said that at a time of growing unilateralism and protectionism and recurring geopolitical conflict, economic relations between China and ASEAN had only strengthened. The past five years have been truly extraordinary, and the achievements we scored have not come easily, he said, citing annual trade with the 11-member ASEAN last year of more than $1 trillion and cumulative two-way investment of more than $500 billion.

Also read ASEAN and China Reach 70% Progress on South China Sea Code of Conduct Amid Sticking Points

We remain firmly committed to safeguarding multilateralism and promoting free trade and endeavor to make the pie bigger, Li said. China is ASEAN's biggest trading partner and a key source of investment, but the biggest economies of the bloc, which has a combined GDP of more than $3.9 trillion, are keen to expand ties with the United States amid trade and diplomatic uncertainty under the Trump administration.

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Trump Visit Amidst Regional Tensions

According to a readout of Li's remarks by state news agency Xinhua, he said that in today's turbulent world it is all the more important for China and ASEAN to stand united, ward off interference, and work together. Trump is due to arrive in Manila on Tuesday, November 17, towards the end of the summit, ahead of his trip to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Shenzhen.

In Shenzhen, a trilateral meeting between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled for Thursday. Anti-Trump protests are expected when he arrives in Manila, after four days of demonstrations and the burning of Trump effigies by leftist groups, students and workers. Demonstrators are demanding an end to the war in the Middle East and the scrapping of the US-led Pax Silica initiative.

In Manila, Trump will meet ASEAN leaders and attend his first meeting of the Quad group of Indo-Pacific powers, the US, Japan, Australia and India, the first such gathering in two years. His predecessor Joe Biden saw the Quad as a signature foreign policy achievement and stressed the importance of maintaining it during his six meetings with the group.

Quad Grouping and Regional Balancing

The Quad is widely considered an attempt to counterbalance China's influence in the region, including by Beijing, although its members have said the grouping is not directed against any one country. The ASEAN bloc held talks on Monday with the leaders of Australia, South Korea and the United Nations, whose Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Ukraine and for greater humanitarian access in war-torn Myanmar.

Referring to the planned trilateral talks in Shenzhen on Thursday, Guterres also said the UN was ready to fully engage on any denuclearization initiative between the United States, Russia and China, despite a lack of certainty about such an outcome. Trump has previously said he thought a denuclearization deal with Russia and China was possible. China's Foreign Ministry on Monday said the trilateral talks would promote world peace and stability.

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This is what we would like to see, Guterres said about denuclearization. It's not yet guaranteed that we will get there. South Korean President Lee Jae-myung on Monday proposed new initiatives on AI and creative industries to ASEAN and said negotiations to expand their free trade deal were progressing. We must respond proactively to the changing global trade environment and move forward together towards an era of $300 billion in annual trade, he said.

Leaders Address Global Changes

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said in a post on X that the international community was facing historic changes. She said that in Manila she would promote Japan's efforts to strengthen a free and open Indo-Pacific, which ASEAN was a central part of. The 11-member ASEAN bloc was due to hold talks on Monday with the leaders of Australia, South Korea, the United Nations and Japan.

The ASEAN leaders' summit ended on Sunday without completing a protracted code of conduct with Beijing to try to manage simmering disputes over the South China Sea, which ASEAN chair the Philippines had hoped could be wrapped up this year. The leaders also resolved to continue ASEAN's policy of excluding the leaders of war-torn Myanmar from its summits.

But they left the door open for a return if sustained and concrete progress on a peace plan agreed with ASEAN after a coup five years ago can be demonstrated. The meeting also saw an apology from Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to neighboring Singapore and Malaysia over the impact of sustained transboundary haze from forest and peatland fires that have raged for months.