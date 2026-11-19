A Pasig court sentenced a Chinese national to life imprisonment and fined him P2 million for qualified human trafficking after he forced a fellow Chinese citizen to work as an online scammer at Lucky South 99 in Porac, Pampanga. The victim was rescued in a June 2024 raid with bruises on his face and body.

A Chinese national has been sentenced to life imprisonment for trafficking a fellow Chinese citizen and forcing him to work as an online scammer at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator hub in Porac, Pampanga.

The Department of Justice said Thursday that the Regional Trial Court of Pasig City, Branch 152, found the accused guilty beyond reasonable doubt of qualified trafficking in persons under Republic Act 9208, as amended by RA 10364 and RA 11862. The case helped expose the criminal operations of Lucky South 99. The conviction stemmed from the rescue of the victim during a June 2024 raid on the Lucky South 99 compound in Porac.

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Victim Rescue and Court Penalties

Authorities found the victim on the building's third floor with bruises on his face and body. He was rushed to a hospital before being transferred to a facility of the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission. Aside from life imprisonment, the court ordered the accused to pay a P2-million fine, P500,000 in moral damages and P100,000 in exemplary damages to the victim.

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The damages are subject to a legal interest of 6 percent per annum from the finality of the decision until fully paid. Investigators established that the victim had been lured through a messaging application with promises of a high-paying job. He was then transported by van to the POGO compound, where he was forced to work as an online scammer under threats of physical violence.

The operation was triggered by the report of another victim who managed to escape the compound. This prompted a joint raid by the PAOCC, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group and the PNP Special Action Force. The DOJ said the court convicted the accused for recruiting and transporting the victim and selling him to the hub through the use of information and communications technology.

DOJ Anti-Trafficking Commitment

Justice Secretary Fredderick A. Vida commended Assistant State Prosecutor Honey Rose Delgado, who handled the prosecution, as well as the law enforcement agencies involved in the victim's rescue. The DOJ reaffirmed its resolve against human trafficking and stressed that it remains committed to strengthening its anti-trafficking efforts. It also pledged continuous assistance to victim-survivors of any form of exploitation, be it a Filipino citizen or a foreign national, amid evolving trafficking schemes.