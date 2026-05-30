Chinese National Arrested in Philippines for Using Falsified Filipino Identity Documents

A Chinese national was arrested in the Philippines for allegedly using falsified documents, including a driver's license, to pose as a Filipino citizen. The joint operation by the Bureau of Immigration and the NBI targeted a residence in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. The suspect faces charges for inciting to sedition and rebellion, amid broader concerns about national security and fraudulent identity acquisition.

A joint operation by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the National Bureau of Investigation Organized and Transnational Crime Division (NBI-OTCD) resulted in the arrest of a Chinese national accused of identity fraud in the Philippines.

The operation, which involved serving a deportation order and a warrant at a residence in a subdivision in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, initially found only a woman at the house as the target was not present at the time. The suspect was later located and taken into custody. NBI Director Melvin Matibag confirmed that the foreign national was arrested for using falsified documents to pass himself off as a Filipino.

Authorities recovered his valid Chinese passport, which expires in 2027, and a Philippine-issued driver's license from the Land Transportation Office (LTO). While the surname on both documents matched, the driver's license listed a Filipino-sounding first and middle name and identified the holder's nationality as Filipino. LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao explained that a review of records showed the suspect applied for a driver's license in 2010 and renewed it in 2018 in Bulacan, consistently misrepresenting his nationality.

"This is not a conversion of a license. A foreign-issued license converted into a Philippine license-that is not the case," Lacanilao clarified, emphasizing that the individual obtained the license through fraudulent means from the start. He noted that such tactics, including adopting Filipino names and pretending to be Filipino-Chinese, are common among foreign nationals seeking to hide their true identity. The suspect is currently detained at the Bureau of Immigration detention facility and has yet to issue a formal statement.

He is reportedly planning to file an appeal with the Department of Justice. Authorities emphasized that a deeper investigation is ongoing, which includes reviewing other government documents that may have been fraudulently obtained by the suspect and pursuing the cancellation of his driver's license. Lacanilao stated that revocation is automatic and warned that such fraudulent documents could be exploited for acquiring properties, vehicles, and engaging in other illicit activities.

He also raised national security concerns, noting that if foreign nationals successfully assume Filipino identities, they could potentially infiltrate sensitive government positions.

"This is also a national security issue because if more foreign nationals come in and become Filipinos, they can occupy sensitive positions in government. That will be looked into," he said. The case highlights ongoing efforts to crack down on illegal activities involving identity fraud and underscores the importance of verifying the authenticity of government-issued IDs





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