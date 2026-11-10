Chinese Markets Draw Young People Seeking Face-to-Face Connection

Chinese markets are drawing young people to Jingdezhen, Tianjin and Beijing, where creative stalls offer social connection and emotional value.

Chinese markets have served local communities for thousands of years, and young people are now reviving them. At dusk, the Taoxichuan art district in Jingdezhen, Jiangxi province, lit up as more than 1,000 stalls opened to visitors. The market offers far more than commodities, and young shoppers and stallholders say it gives them a space to meet, talk and share ideas in person.

Tao Yue, a 25-year-old visitor, has travelled to the Taoxichuan art district for three years from Nanchang, the provincial capital about 200 kilometers away. She described the market as a much-anticipated destination. Her visits are not only about buying products, because she can speak directly with stallholders about why they came to Jingdezhen and how a porcelain product was designed and coloured.

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How the Jingdezhen Market Grew Into a Youth Destination

The Taoxichuan art district opened in October 2016 with just 55 stalls. Since then, it has attracted around 28,000 stallholders in total, and their average age is 28. That figure shows how strongly the market has appealed to a younger generation of entrepreneurs.

Xiong Jinpeng graduated from university in 2023 and was drawn to the market by the idea that life is a journey and that he wanted to take a chance and become his own boss. His stall now averages roughly 40,000 yuan (about $5,991) in monthly sales. He has also built a steady stream of online orders alongside his face-to-face trade.

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Yang Fan, a stallholder born in the 1990s, said the market offers more than ceramics. In his view, it offers a trendy and elegant lifestyle. He argued that the market is not merely a place for buying and selling, but also a venue where people connect with each other.

Markets Spread Across China as Cultural Gathering Places

Jingdezhen is not the only city where markets are becoming trendy destinations for young people. In Tianjin Municipality, about 1,300 kilometers away, a go slow festival held last month featured cosplay and a float parade. The event also showcased intangible cultural heritage products, including Tianjin-style kites and sugar painting, as well as handmade goods such as carved wooden pots.

Other events across the country have followed a similar pattern. The bookfair in downtown Beijing, the Yellow River market in Shandong province in east China and the old market creative street in Shaanxi province have offered a diverse range of products. These include handicrafts, food and pet supplies, and organisers have helped these gatherings become what young visitors describe as emotional charging stations.

Markets have a long history in China, dating back thousands of years. In ancient times, people lived in scattered areas with limited transport, so they gathered at an agreed time and place to exchange agricultural products and handicrafts. Today, the custom of going to the market has been passed down through generations in many rural areas and remains an important bond linking local people.

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Experts Link Market Revival to Offline Social Needs

Xu Guangjian, a professor at the School of Public Administration and Policy at Renmin University of China, said that markets continue traditional Chinese culture and express an attitude toward life that carries emotional value. He pointed out that online text and images often lack the sense of touch, smell and authentic feel of human interaction. Markets, by contrast, bring people back to face-to-face encounters.

Xu Guangjian said the evolution of markets reflects people's desire for offline social interaction. He also said that markets have built high-quality urban and rural public living rooms where people can exchange ideas. His analysis treats the revival as a social response to digital life rather than only a retail trend.

Policy Support and Next Steps for Market Growth

National planning documents have already placed experience-based consumption on the agenda. A State Council work plan issued in January called for supporting emotion- and experience-oriented services. A plan for expanding consumption during the 15th Five-Year Plan period (2026 to 2030), rolled out in July, named experience-oriented consumption as a priority for cultivating new business models and scenarios.

To turn enthusiasm for markets into lasting economic activity, local governments have introduced supporting policies. In Shanghai, parks and disused factories have been used as spaces where young people can set up booths. In Nanchang, consumption vouchers were issued to attract market-goers, linking the revival to measurable spending in the city.