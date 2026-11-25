The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed that a Chinese H-6 strategic bomber flew as close as 45 nautical miles to the Philippine coastline and 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila, describing the flight as a show of force rather than preparation for an attack.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed on Wednesday that a Chinese H-6 strategic bomber flew as close as 45 nautical miles to the Philippine coastline and 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila.

The aircraft was monitored operating over the West Philippine Sea between Bajo de Masinloc, also known as Scarborough Shoal, and Luzon. The AFP described the flight as a show of force rather than preparation for an attack. Retired Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, AFP spokesman for the West Philippine Sea, said the bomber was 170 nautical miles from Metro Manila. The closest it got to Philippine shorelines was about 45 nautical miles.

Also read Chinese Vessels in West Philippine Sea Jump to 48 After ASEAN Summit, AFP Reports

Closest Chinese Bomber Flight Observed

He said this was the closest Chinese bomber flight of its kind observed near the Philippines. The military detected the aircraft before it reached the country's exclusive economic zone and monitored its movements. Trinidad dismissed speculation that the flight was a rehearsal for a missile strike against Metro Manila. He said the AFP found no indication of such an operation.

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There is no indicator that there was such a rehearsal for a missile strike on the capital, he said. Trinidad stressed the need to be careful, fact-check everything and get information from reliable sources. He described the flight as a normal patrol conducted by the H-6 bomber, noting similar past overflights by PLA Air Force bombers over Scarborough Shoal. He said the flight showed Beijing was increasingly willing to project military power farther from its mainland.

It only shows that the People's Liberation Army, the Air Force, Army, Navy, the entire PLA, is now flexing its muscles, Trinidad said. He noted that their patrols before were closer to the mainland of China. Today, he said, it is now nearer our shores. The aircraft's appearance on the public flight-tracking platform ADS-B Exchange on Nov. 21, 2026 first drew attention from defense observers after it briefly showed a flight path between Scarborough Shoal and Luzon.

Missile Launch Speculation Among Observers

A report by defense publication Defence Blog said the aircraft appeared to approach the Philippine coast before making a tight turn and heading back along its route. The flight prompted speculation among military observers that the maneuver could have simulated the launch of an air-to-surface missile. One estimate placed the aircraft's turning point about 170 kilometers from Manila, within the reported range of a Chinese air-launched missile.

However, neither the aircraft's specific variant nor its weapons load was established from the publicly available tracking information. The AFP also has not confirmed that the bomber conducted a simulated weapons release. The H-6 is China's long-range bomber platform, developed from the Soviet-era Tupolev Tu-16 but extensively modernized with improved engines, avionics and weapons systems. Its newer variants can carry long-range cruise missiles for land-attack and maritime-strike missions, allowing Chinese aircraft to threaten targets without flying directly over them.

The capability is particularly relevant to the Philippines because an aircraft operating over the South China Sea can potentially launch stand-off weapons against military installations, ships and other targets from considerable distances. The latest flight highlights the importance of the Philippines' ability to detect, identify and track military aircraft operating near its territory. This is especially crucial as China expands its air and naval activities in the South China Sea.

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AFP Surveillance Capabilities Improved

Trinidad said the AFP's detection of the bomber, even before it reached the country's EEZ, reflected improvements in the military's surveillance capabilities under its modernization program. It only shows that the modernization program has accelerated already by leaps and bounds, he said. Even beyond our EEZ, we already know about it. So we now have a perspective of the region, he added.

Trinidad said Chinese military aircraft had conducted similar patrols around Scarborough Shoal in the past. China has repeatedly deployed military aircraft and naval vessels around the shoal, which lies within the Philippines' 200-nautical-mile EEZ but is also claimed by Beijing. In March 2025, China deployed two H-6 bombers around Scarborough Shoal, according to satellite imagery cited in previous defense reporting. The aircraft's presence underscored Beijing's use of military aviation to reinforce its claims in the disputed waters.

The Philippines and China have a longstanding row over the West Philippine Sea. Beijing has claimed most of the disputed waters for itself, despite the Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling that upheld Manila's Exclusive Economic Zone. China has consistently shown aggressive behavior in the disputed waters by blasting Philippine vessels with water cannons and tailing boats dangerously. Trinidad made the confirmation during a briefing at the Kapihan sa Manila Prince Hotel.

He said there was no reason for concern despite the bomber plane's close proximity to the country. The AFP has already been able to modernize its capabilities to the point where it can monitor such aircraft before they enter the Philippines' exclusive economic zone. GMA News Online sought comment from the Chinese Embassy and will publish it as soon as it is available.