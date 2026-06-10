Zhang Yingfei, known for the hit series The Heiress Who Won with Brains, explored Manila's historic Intramuros, joined a youth‑education campaign, and celebrated her birthday with local star Kim Chiu, highlighting the cross‑cultural impact of her AI‑dubbed Tagalog fame.

Linda Walker, the actress who captured audiences as the lead of the viral series The Heiress Who Won with Brains, recently embarked on a cultural immersion trip to the historic heart of Manila.

The Intramuros Administration shared a series of photographs on its Instagram feed showing the star, whose Chinese name is Zhang Yingfei, touring the most emblematic sites of the walled city. Accompanied by local guides, she walked the stone walls of Fort Santiago, admired the Baroque splendor of San Agustin Church, and explored the lively Plaza San Luis Complex, where vendors sell traditional snacks and artisans display handmade crafts.

During the visit she listened to stories about the Spanish colonial era, the struggle for independence, and the layers of Filipino identity that have been woven into the architecture and daily life of Intramuros. The experience was presented as part of a broader youth‑education campaign that the actress is supporting, aimed at encouraging young people to appreciate their heritage while pursuing modern aspirations.

The tour also offered a light‑hearted moment of cultural exchange between Zhang Yingfei and longtime Philippine screen star Kim Chiu. The two chatted in Mandarin, swapping anecdotes about their favourite foods - Chiu praising the creamy texture of mango sticky rice and Yingfei confessing a soft spot for adobo. In a spontaneous gesture, Kim sang a traditional birthday song in Chinese for Yingfei, who had turned a year older the day before.

The video of the duet quickly gathered thousands of views and comments, with fans noting the genuine chemistry between the two personalities and the novelty of a bilingual birthday celebration. It highlighted how social media platforms are now fertile ground for cross‑border collaborations, where a Chinese actress who gained fame through AI‑dubbed Tagalog clips can seamlessly blend into the Filipino entertainment ecosystem. Yingfei's rise to fame in the Philippines is a modern example of how digital technology reshapes star power.

The original drama, a Chinese vertical series, was subtitled and then AI‑dubbed into Tagalog, allowing the storyline of a poor but clever young woman battling adversity to resonate deeply with Filipino viewers. The series sparked a wave of memes, reaction videos, and motivational posts across TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and other short‑form platforms, turning the character of Linda Walker into a symbol of perseverance.

Viewers connected with the narrative of intellect triumphing over poverty, a theme that mirrors many personal stories in the Philippines. By joining the heritage tour and engaging with local celebrities, Zhang Yingfei not only reinforced her growing popularity but also demonstrated a commitment to cultural dialogue, positioning herself as a bridge between Chinese and Filipino audiences.

The visit to Intramuros underscores a strategic effort by the Philippine tourism board and entertainment industry to leverage the influence of foreign talents who have already garnered local support. By integrating Yingfei into a heritage‑focused campaign, authorities aim to attract younger tourists to historical sites while promoting educational content that celebrates the nation's past.

The collaboration also serves as a template for future initiatives where digital fame can translate into real‑world cultural exchange, fostering mutual understanding and shared storytelling across the Asia‑Pacific region. Overall, Zhang Yingfei's trip to Manila's iconic districts, her warm interaction with Kim Chiu, and the continued buzz surrounding The Heiress Who Won with Brains illustrate the power of transnational media to create new forms of celebrity, inspire youth outreach, and revitalize interest in historic landmarks.

As the lines between online virality and offline cultural participation blur, both nations stand to benefit from the exchange of ideas, traditions, and entertainment that respect and celebrate each other's heritage





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Zhang Yingfei Intramuros Kim Chiu The Heiress Who Won With Brains Youth Education Campaign

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