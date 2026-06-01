China Tightens Control Over Overseas Deals with New Rules

China has introduced sweeping new regulations governing overseas investments, technology, data, and national security, aiming to strengthen control over sensitive sectors like artificial intelligence and tech. The rules, effective from July 1, require authorization for exporting restricted Chinese goods, technologies, services, or related data and target practices like 'Singapore-washing.' They also grant the State Council authority to review and intervene in overseas investments and can retaliate against foreign entities if their home countries restrict Chinese investment.

China has implemented stringent new regulations governing overseas investments, technology, data, and national security . The rules, effective from July 1, aim to strengthen control over sensitive sectors such as artificial intelligence (AI) and tech.

One key provision mandates authorization for exporting restricted Chinese goods, technologies, services, or related data. This marks the first comprehensive legal framework enabling China to compel the dissolution of completed overseas transactions, raising compliance risks for global investors in sensitive sectors. The regulations target practices like 'Singapore-washing,' where companies shift employees and operations overseas to circumvent domestic regulations. They also grant the State Council authority to review overseas investments, order divestment or cessation of investments, and impose penalties for non-compliance.

Furthermore, China can retaliate against foreign entities if their home countries restrict Chinese investment. These rules follow two April supply chain security decrees, which allowed Beijing to impose exit bans on foreign company employees enforcing foreign sanctions against China. Analysts suggest that China is fortifying its export control legal framework to counter Western sanctions, maintain dominance in global supply chains, and foster domestic self-reliance in critical and sensitive sectors





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China Overseas Deals New Rules Artificial Intelligence Tech State Council Export Control National Security Singapore-Washing

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