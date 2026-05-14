China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump Visit Temple of Heaven, Discuss New Positioning of Ties with Measured Competition

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visited the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026, and discussed a new positioning of ties with measured competition. Xi Jinping called for utmost caution by the United States in handling the issue of Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China, although Taipei rejects the contention.

China's President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump visit the Temple of Heaven in Beijing on May 14, 2026. Xi Jinping describes such ties as based primarily on cooperation but with measured competition for 'a normal stability in which differences are controllable, and a lasting stability in which peace can be expected' BEIJING, China – China’s President Xi Jinping hailed on Thursday, May 14, a ‘new positioning’ of ties with the United States that envisages cooperation with measured competition , following his summit with President Donald Trump .

Xi said both leaders agreed that building a constructive, strategically stable relationship would guide ties in the next three years and beyond, according to a Chinese foreign ministry statement. Xi described such ties as based primarily on cooperation but with measured competition for ‘a normal stability in which differences are controllable, and a lasting stability in which peace can be expected,’ the ministry added.

He called for both countries to widen exchanges and cooperation in trade, health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people exchanges, and law enforcement, it said. Even as Xi talked up cooperation, he stressed ‘utmost caution’ by the United States in handling the issue of Taiwan, the democratically governed island claimed by China, although Taipei rejects the contention.

‘If handled poorly, the two countries could collide or even enter into conflict, pushing the entire China-US relationship into an extremely dangerous situation,’ the Chinese leader said





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China-US Relations President Xi Jinping President Donald Trump Temple Of Heaven Measured Competition Taiwan

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