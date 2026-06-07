China's Military and Quasi-Military Operations Around Taiwan

China's ongoing military and quasi-military operations around Taiwan have emerged a new pressure point in the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, a national park toward the northern end of the South China Sea.

The Taiwan -controlled Pratas Islands , a national park toward the northern end of the South China Sea and lightly defended by the coast guard, have emerged as a new pressure point in China 's ongoing military and quasi- military operations around Taiwan in an effort to assert Beijing's sovereignty claims.

The islands between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong are seen by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack due to their distance - more than 400 km from Taiwan island. Taiwan's coast guard said in a statement that along with a Chinese coast guard ship that had approached the Pratas on Friday, a Chinese oceanographic survey vessel approached the islands on Saturday.

This is the first observed instance of Chinese coast guard and survey vessels acting in coordination to provoke Taiwan, it said. China's Taiwan Affairs Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. China considers Taiwan and the Pratas, an atoll with no civilian population, as its territory. Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's claims, saying only the island's people can decide their future.

These acts are highly provocative. The PRC is a sick bully, causing trouble across the region, Taiwan National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu wrote on his X account, and included a map showing the track of the two ships. The Chinese coast guard vessel broadcast that it was conducting law enforcement operations and that Taiwan's future lies in national reunification, said Taiwan's coast guard, which dispatched its own vessels in response.

It said the Taiwan ship broadcast back Stop undermining peace. You should return and pursue democracy - that is the proper way to serve your country. China is trying to create a false illusion of jurisdiction over the area, the coast guard said. Taiwan's maritime sovereignty brooks no provocation





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Taiwan China Pratas Islands South China Sea Military Operations

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