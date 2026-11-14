China's Middle East Expansion Raises Stakes for Filipino Workers

China's expanding military, commercial and diplomatic reach in the Middle East raises risks for Filipino workers and the remittance-dependent Philippine economy.

China's expanding presence in the Middle East is raising concerns for the Philippines, whose overseas workers and remittance-dependent economy rely heavily on the region. In an opinion-style analysis, the author argues that Beijing's commercial, diplomatic and military influence in countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait now carries direct implications for Philippine national security. The argument centers on China's long history in the region, its 2017 military base in Djibouti and the economic exposure created by Overseas Filipino Workers deployed across the Gulf.

The analysis traces China's ties to the Middle East back almost 2,000 years, when the ancient Silk Road extended from China through Central Asia and Persia toward the Mediterranean Sea. It argues that these historical links shape China's current strategy, which now combines oil, ports, digital technology and advanced weapon systems.

Also read Philippines to Finalize ASEAN Measures on Middle East Crisis and Migrant Welfare

China's Middle East Strategy Across Two Millennia

China's Middle East strategy began with silk and merchant trade during the Han dynasty, when Chinese merchants exchanged silk, textiles and other goods across the region. Those exchanges later expanded through Indian Ocean maritime lanes linking Chinese ports with India, East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

After oil was discovered in the 20th century, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait became arenas of global competition over the commodity. China, still struggling against Western imperialism and its civil war between the Communists and Nationalists, was not yet positioned to compete for influence there.

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When Mao Zedong's Communists defeated the Nationalists, who fled to Taiwan in 1949, China began diplomatic outreach in the Middle East amid growing anticolonial sentiment. The Chinese Communists backed Arab nations resisting Western imperialism with financial and military assistance.

At the 1955 Bandung Conference, then-Chinese premier Zhou Enlai joined Middle Eastern and Global South leaders in opposing neocolonialism and advocating national independence. During the Iran-Iraq War of the 1980s, China also supplied arms and missiles to Iran.

Djibouti Base and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait

China established its first overseas military base in Djibouti in 2017, giving its presence in the Middle East a military dimension. The facility sits near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, a critical maritime chokepoint connecting the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.

Cargo ships passing through this route go on to reach the Suez Canal and the Mediterranean Sea, which makes the location strategically significant for regional security. According to the source, the base includes naval docking facilities, underground infrastructure, helicopter and unmanned aerial vehicle hangars, and surveillance infrastructure supporting Chinese military operations.

The analysis argues that this setup allows China not merely to protect its commercial and maritime interests but to respond quickly to military needs during contingencies. Beyond the base, China's Middle East investments now extend to advanced weapon systems and artificial intelligence technology.

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China brokered diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Iran in 2023, which the source cites as a demonstration of its diplomatic power. China allegedly supplied Russia and Iran with military-grade drones, which were used in the Ukraine and Red Sea conflicts.

Overseas Filipino Workers Face Rising Middle East Risks

Roughly 41 percent of all Overseas Filipino Workers are deployed in the Middle East, according to the source, which makes the region central to Philippine economic stability. In 2025, the Department of Migrant Workers recorded 397,892 OFWs in the UAE, followed by 386,699 in Saudi Arabia, 160,890 in Qatar and 106,364 in Kuwait.

These workers are employed in construction, health care, hospitality, caregiving, domestic work and manufacturing. The source warns that any armed confrontation, maritime blockade or piracy in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden could disrupt global supply chains and threaten the livelihoods of over 500,000 Filipino seafarers.

Rising tensions in the South China Sea could also have an unpredictable effect on the Philippines, given Beijing's diplomatic and economic leverage in the Middle East. The Philippines has long depended on Middle East employment and foreign remittances to keep its economy afloat during periods of recession.

OFW remittances accounted for 8.5 percent of the Philippines' gross domestic product, while the economy grew only 2.1 percent in the third quarter and the peso fell to P64 to $1. The source concludes that, with the Chinese flag installed in the Middle East, rationalizing economic dependence on Arab nations has become imperative for Philippine national security.