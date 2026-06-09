China Rejects US Blacklisting of Major Tech Firms Including Alibaba and Baidu

Beijing has strongly opposed the US Department of Defense's addition of Chinese technology giants Alibaba and Baidu to a list of companies alleged to be aiding the Chinese military. The move, part of an updated list of 80 firms, has been labeled an 'unreasonable suppression' by Chinese authorities. While immediate legal impacts are limited, the action is seen as a potential precursor to harsher measures and adds strain to US-China relations following a recent summit aimed at stabilization.

CHINA - Beijing issued a firm rejection on Tuesday of the United States' decision to blacklist several major Chinese technology companies, including Alibaba and Baidu , on allegations they are assisting China's military.

The update to the blacklist, released by the US Department of Defense, includes a total of 80 companies and their subsidiaries. This action follows the brief and unexplained publication of a similar list in February that was subsequently withdrawn. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated at a regular press briefing that China "consistently and firmly opposes the United States' generalisation of the concept of national security and its unreasonable suppression of Chinese companies.

" He urged Washington to "correct its erroneous practices" and warned that Beijing reserves the right to "take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies. " The latest Pentagon list is largely consistent with the version that appeared briefly in February, though two prominent memory chipmakers-ChangXin Memory Technologies and Yangtze Memory Technologies-were reinstated after having been omitted in the earlier draft.

This development marks another point of friction between the world's two largest economies, coming just weeks after a highly anticipated summit in Beijing between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping. That meeting was intended to stabilize bilateral relations, with Trump extending an invitation for Xi to make a reciprocal state visit to Washington in September.

The inclusion of leading Chinese technology firms involved in artificial intelligence-such as Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent (which was already on the list)-underscores the ongoing technological dimensions of the geopolitical rivalry. Corporate reactions have been swift and definitive. Alibaba characterized its addition as "a mistake," while Baidu asserted on social media that "there is no credible justification" for its inclusion.

Electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, also newly listed, stated that the US decision had "no justification" in a filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Similarly, pharmaceutical giant WuXi AppTec told Agence France-Presse that its designation was "clearly a mistake," emphasizing that it is not owned, controlled, or affiliated with any Chinese military or government entity and does not provide services to the military. Robotics start-up Unitree, known for its humanoid robots, was also included.

While the current listing carries few immediate legal or financial consequences for the named companies, analysts view it as a significant escalatory step that could pave the way for more severe punitive actions, such as asset freezes or investment prohibitions. The practice of maintaining a list of alleged military-linked companies stems from a US law requiring the Defense Department to identify entities connected to China's military-civil fusion strategy.

Chinese officials consistently reject the premise that commercial enterprises are complicit in military activities, framing the US actions as a politically motivated effort to contain China's technological advancement. The episode highlights the persistent volatility in US-China relations, where economic and technological competition frequently spills into mutual recriminations and tit-for-tat measures, despite high-level diplomatic engagement aimed at preventing a further deterioration of ties





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