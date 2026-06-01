China Protests Japan, Philippines' Maritime Border Talks Near Taiwan

Tensions rise in the South China Sea as China's Coast Guard conducts patrols in response to Japan and the Philippines' plans to delimit their maritime boundary, with China claiming the talks are illegal and infringing upon its sovereign rights.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japan ese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae held a joint press conference at the Akasaka Palace State Guest House in Tokyo on May 28, 2026.

The meeting came amidst escalating tensions in the South China Sea, with China's Coast Guard conducting 'law enforcement' patrols in Taiwan's eastern waters in response to Japan and the Philippines' plans to launch maritime border delimitation talks. The talks, set to be held in accordance with international law, cover waters east of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory. China's foreign ministry has condemned the talks, stating they are 'completely illegal, null and void.

' Meanwhile, Taiwan's coast guard has reported increased activity of Chinese warships and warplanes around the island. Last month, a Chinese coast guard ship approached the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands, but left after a stand-off with Taiwan's coast guard. China claims Taiwan and almost the entire South China Sea via a 'nine-dash line' on its maps, a claim rejected by Taiwan's government





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