The China Coast Guard carried out law-enforcement patrols in waters east of Taiwan on Monday, in retaliation for Japan and the Philippines' recent plans to begin maritime boundary delimitation negotiations in waters that overlap with areas claimed by China.

The China Coast Guard carried out law-enforcement patrols in waters east of Taiwan on Monday, in retaliation for Japan and the Philippines ' recent plans to begin maritime boundary delimitation negotiations in waters that overlap with areas claimed by China.

In a statement, the coast guard said a flotilla had conducted the patrols as a necessary move in response to the announcement of Tokyo and Manila, which seriously infringed upon China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests. We urge Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease all illegal acts that undermine China's sovereign rights and interests, said Jiang Lue, a spokesman for the coast guard.

In Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara said Monday that any agreement reached by Japan and the Philippines on maritime boundary delimitation would not be legally binding on any third party and therefore there would be no issue under international law. Japan and the Philippines announced last week that they would begin negotiations to define the maritime boundary between their exclusive economic zones and continental shelves in accordance with international law.

With no details yet to be revealed on the area in question, China's Foreign Ministry said last Friday that the negotiations involve waters east of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its territory, and that such talks are completely illegal, null and void. The tensions between China and its Southeast Asian neighbors have been escalating in recent months, with Beijing's assertive claims to the South China Sea and surrounding waters sparking concerns over regional security and stability.

The Philippines and Vietnam have been at odds with China over the disputed waters, with both countries accusing Beijing of encroaching on their territory and violating international law. The situation has been further complicated by China's growing military presence in the region, with the country's navy and coast guard conducting regular patrols and exercises in the South China Sea.

The United States has been a vocal critic of China's actions in the region, with the US Navy conducting regular freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea to challenge China's claims. The situation remains highly volatile, with the risk of conflict between China and its neighbors remaining a major concern for regional security and stability.

The international community has been calling on China to respect the rights and interests of other countries in the region and to resolve disputes through peaceful means. The European Union has also been critical of China's actions in the South China Sea, with the EU's foreign policy chief saying that China's claims are not based on international law and that the country should respect the rights and interests of other countries in the region.

The situation is expected to continue to escalate in the coming months, with the risk of conflict between China and its neighbors remaining a major concern for regional security and stability. The international community will be closely watching the situation and will be calling on China to respect the rights and interests of other countries in the region and to resolve disputes through peaceful means





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