Satellite images confirm China is constructing a nearly 3km runway at Antelope Reef in the South China Sea, significantly enhancing its military infrastructure in the disputed waters.

Satellite imagery obtained by Agence France-Presse reveals that China has constructed a nearly 3-kilometer runway on Antelope Reef in the disputed Paracel Islands of the South China Sea. This development, captured in images released by Planet Labs PBC on Oct. 17, 2026, marks a significant escalation in Beijing's military footprint within the strategically vital waterway. Experts analyzing the footage warn that the new infrastructure could substantially strengthen Chinese military capabilities and expand its control over the region.

Runway Construction Details and Timeline

Lowell Bautista, the author of a report by the Lowy Institute, stated that China transformed Antelope Reef from one of its smallest Paracel outposts into a major island facility in just ten months. The newly built runway is comparable in size to the airstrip on Woody Island and three other runways across the Spratly Islands. Analysts estimate that the runway and associated harbor facilities are expected to become operational by mid-2027. This rapid construction timeline demonstrates the accelerated pace of China's land reclamation efforts in the disputed territories.

Also read China builds nearly 3-kilometer runway on Antelope Reef in South China Sea, expected operational by mid-2027

Military Implications and Strategic Network

Bautista explained that the runway on Antelope Reef represents Beijing's second airstrip in the Paracels. When combined with infrastructure on the Spratly Islands and Hainan Island, it helps create an integrated network of runways, harbors, and sensors stretching across the sea. Bonji Ohara, director of the Japanese intelligence firm Deep Dive and a former defense attaché in China, asserted that the structure could handle not only fighter jets but also larger aircraft, including transport planes, aerial refueling tankers, and bombers. This capability potentially brings China closer to achieving full control over the entire South China Sea.

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Expert Analysis and Regional Tensions

The Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) noted that Antelope Reef, which is approximately 6 kilometers long along its northwest-southeast axis, could become one of China's most important outposts. This position may help Beijing limit the access of US and allied naval forces in the event of conflict. Harrison Pretat, deputy director at CSIS's Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, acknowledged that the runway adds capacity and resilience for Chinese military and paramilitary operations. However, he warned that international pushback has been less significant than expected, partly due to distractions from other global crises.

International Reactions and Diplomatic Responses

Vietnam has strongly opposed these developments, calling the construction at Antelope Reef completely illegal in August and demanding that Beijing cease such activities immediately. The two nations have a history of conflict, having fought a bloody skirmish over the Paracels in 1974 where more than 70 Vietnamese soldiers were killed. Australia also expressed concern, with Defense Minister Richard Marles stating in October that China's military buildup is creating a condition of pressure in Southeast Asia and urging allies to deepen cooperation. China maintains that its land reclamation is necessary for improving living conditions and growing the local economy for its small resident population.