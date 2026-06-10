China Banking Corp. Economist Warns of Recession if BSP Tightens Too Aggressively

China Banking Corp.'s Chief Economist Domini S. Velasquez warned that the central bank has limited room for aggressive monetary policy tightening due to the weak state of the economy. She said that if the BSP were to tighten aggressively, the economy may soon fall into a recession. The central bank can deliver another 25-bp rate increase at its June 18 meeting, but inflation is expected to remain elevated throughout the year.

China Banking Corp. 's Chief Economist Domini S. Velasquez stated that the central bank has limited room for aggressive monetary policy tightening due to the weak state of the economy.

The central bank began its previous tightening cycle in May 2022 as soaring fuel prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine stoked inflation. During that cycle, the BSP hiked rates by a total of 450 basis points, bringing the key policy rate to 6.5% by October 2023. Now, the economy is grappling with a new wave of oil shocks compounded by the lingering effects of last year's flood control corruption scandal.

In the first quarter, GDP grew by 2.8% - the weakest pace since the pandemic. Ms. Velasquez said that if the BSP were to tighten aggressively against this backdrop, the economy may soon fall into a recession. Still, Ms. Velasquez noted that the BSP can deliver another 25-bp rate increase at its June 18 meeting as inflation is expected to remain elevated throughout the year.

If realized, this would mark the central bank's second straight hike, following its 25-bp hike to 4.5% in April to temper inflationary pressures amid threats of broadening spillover effects and disanchoring inflation expectations. Inflation has settled above the BSP's 2%-4% target in the last three months but unexpectedly eased for the first time in six months to 6.8% in May from the over three-year high print of 7.2% in April.

The central bank told Reuters last week it may consider taking stronger measures to steer inflation back to its 3% target if elevated inflation expectations become entrenched. Based on Chinabank's forecast, headline inflation could stay below 7% in the coming months to average 5.7% by yearend and will likely cool further to return to the BSP's target at 3.8% in 2027.

Ms. Velasquez said elevated inflation this year will be driven by higher rice costs amid the looming El Niño season, though offset by gradually declining oil prices. Ms. Velasquez also noted that the peso's weakness against the dollar is benefiting the country's exports and business process outsourcing industry, though she warned against sharp depreciation. The Chinabank economist said they are





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China Banking Corp. Domini S. Velasquez BSP Monetary Policy Tightening Recession Inflation GDP Oil Prices Peso Exports Business Process Outsourcing Industry

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