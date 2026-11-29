China Bank Savings Inc. reports a net income of P1.86 billion for the first nine months of 2026, driven by double-digit net interest income growth despite economic headwinds.

China Bank Savings Inc. (CBS) has reported a net income of P1.86 billion for the first nine months of 2026, demonstrating robust financial resilience against a backdrop of persistent inflation and broader economic uncertainties. This performance highlights the bank's ability to generate strong returns through disciplined lending strategies and expanded customer engagement during a volatile fiscal period.

Financial Performance and Income Growth

The financial institution achieved a significant 17 percent year-on-year increase in net interest income, which climbed to P8.45 billion. This surge in profitability was primarily fueled by substantial growth in two key lending segments: salary loans and business loans. Despite the challenging macroeconomic environment, the bank successfully attracted borrowers and maintained healthy interest margins across these consumer and corporate products.

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Asset Expansion and Balance Sheet Strength

Total assets for China Bank Savings Inc. reached P229.47 billion as of the end of September, underpinned by a growing customer base exceeding 1.2 million clients. The bank's gross loans, excluding interbank transactions, expanded by nine percent year-on-year to P165.5 billion, while deposits also rose by nine percent to P202.30 billion. These figures indicate a strengthening funding base that supports continued lending activities and operational stability.

Market Position and Industry Ranking

This expansion in both loans and deposits has reinforced China Bank Savings Inc.'s status as one of the country's leading thrift banks. According to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas as of mid-2026, the bank ranks second only to Philippine Savings Bank, a subsidiary of Ty-led Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (Metrobank), in terms of total asset size. This positioning underscores its competitive edge within the thrift banking sector.

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Strategic Outlook and Digital Upgrades

Bank President James Christian Dee emphasized the institution's commitment to expanding its higher-yielding loan portfolio while maintaining prudent lending standards and a resilient balance sheet. The bank plans to deepen customer relationships and improve operational efficiency through targeted investments in its branch network and digital platforms. Specific details regarding upcoming enhancements to its mobile banking services will be announced in the coming months.

Corporate Structure and Shareholder Background

China Bank Savings Inc. operates as a key component of the SM Group, offering a wide range of consumer and business banking products including deposit accounts, home loans, auto loans, personal loans, and financing for small and medium enterprises. SM Investments Corp. holds approximately a 22.5-percent interest in the bank, with the estate of Henry Sy Sr. serving as one of its largest shareholders, ensuring strong corporate backing for its strategic initiatives.