Child Labor Cases Remain Under Monitoring in Central Visayas Despite Government Intervention Efforts

The text highlights the ongoing challenge of child labor in Central Visayas, with 2,683 cases remaining under monitoring as of May 2026. The primary driver for child labor is identified as poverty, and the text mentions the effectiveness of government profiling and intervention efforts in reducing the number of monitored children.

As of May 2026, 2,683 child labor cases remain under monitoring in Central Visayas, with Cebu Province recording the highest number of cases at 1,218.

Dole 7 Regional Labor Officer III Roberto Cabardo identified poverty as the primary driver for child labor, noting that the agency is prioritizing interventions in areas with high poverty incidence. Officials from Dole 7 and DSWD 7 reported a decline in the number of monitored children from 8,976 in 2025 to 2,683 in 2026, citing the effectiveness of ongoing government profiling and intervention efforts.

Despite government intervention programs, at least 2,683 child labor cases remained under monitoring in Central Visayas as of May 2026, with labor officials citing poverty as the primary reason children continue to work





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Child Labor Poverty Government Intervention Profiling Intervention Efforts

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